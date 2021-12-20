A Bowling Green man has been indicted on charges of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 31, of Bowling Green, is charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS.
Court documents said that on June 3, 2014, Ramic and two co-conspirators left the United States for Istanbul, Turkey, to support ISIS. All three then purchased tickets with cash to fly to Gaziantep, Turkey, a city located near the border with Syria. From there, Ramic and the two co-conspirators crossed the Syrian border to join ISIS, according to the DOJ.
Ramic then allegedly attended an ISIS training camp, where he received weapons and training. The FBI obtained photographs of Ramic in ISIS territory that depict him wearing camouflage clothing and standing in front of a pickup truck outfitted with an anti-aircraft gun and the ISIS flag. A second photograph of Ramic depicts him holding a rifle, according to the DOJ.
After joining ISIS, Ramic and his co-conspirators remained in contact and discussed, among other things, Ramic’s presence in Raqqa, Syria, and his use of an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes, the DOJ said. Ramic and his co-conspirators also discussed jihad, martyrdom and fighting for ISIS.
After joining ISIS, one of Ramic’s co-conspirators sent two emails to Western Kentucky University stating that he had traveled to Syria to join ISIS and expressing his desire that ISIS conquer the United States, the DOJ reported.
Ramic had been incarcerated in Turkey and was deported to the United States. He arrived in the United States on Thursday and made his initial appearance in court Monday.
If convicted of the charged offenses, Ramic faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and term of supervised release up to life.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.
