Bowling Green man dies in Cemetery Road crash By the Daily News Mar 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bowling Green man was killed in a single-vehicle automobile crash Friday on Cemetery Road.Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said Sunday that Jon Boyer, 40, was killed in the crash.The sheriff’s office responded to the accident near 12774 Cemetery Road and found the driver of the wrecked vehicle, Boyer, on the ground.Both he and a female passenger were “alert and responsive,” according to the sheriff’s office report. Boyer reportedly told deputies that he believed he had injured a rib. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.The sheriff’s office was later notified that Boyer had died as a result of his injuries.The name of the female passenger was not released. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Road Jon Boyer Automobile Accident Crash Brett Hightower Transports Highway Medicine Sheriff Passenger Office Road Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGrowth plans continue for Q Coffee despite pending lawsuitWilliam ('Bill') Terry Wade, M.D.400-lot development gets OK from planning commissionHouse candidate Lopez charged with public intoxicationUPDATE: One-car crash on Cemetery Road kills Bowling Green manMary Frances "Fran" Sowell (Bannister)Could passenger rail service return to Bowling Green?Carlene SmithJack GerbicWarren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos State News Kentucky attorney general probing challenged indictments Kentucky town celebrates recovery 1 year after major flood New Albany boy, 12, owns, operates trading card business ‘Haunted Discoveries’ brings crew to Kentucky for new show Louisville to drop mask mandate in city buildings National News Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he's "not a killer" POLITICAL NEWS Analysis: Mississippi legislators face pocketbook decisions Bill on rehiring fired cops divides lawmakers, police union Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees? Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView