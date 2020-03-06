A crash on Louisville Road claimed the life of a Bowling Green man Friday morning.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers received a call around 5:05 a.m. about a crash in the 4900 block of Louisville Road.
Tyler Scott Bealmear, 27, was traveling southbound when his truck left the road, traveled into the median and struck a median crossover, sending the truck airborne.
Bealmear's truck rolled over and came to rest in the northbound lane, where it was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Arthur Wright of Bowling Green man.
Bealmear was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Wright received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to BGPD.
