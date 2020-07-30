A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash in Russell County that involved a Bowling Green resident.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia said troopers received a call about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding a crash at the 61-mile marker on Louie B. Nunn Parkway.
A 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Keith Coffman, 45, of Bowling Green, was towing trailers while traveling west.
Coffman’s vehicle left the right shoulder of the road for an unknown reason and a trailer he was towing struck a pedestrian, Joe Birdwell, 71, of Columbia, and a 1997 Dodge pickup truck that was parked in the emergency lane, KSP said.
Birdwell was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A passenger in Birdwell’s vehicle, Kenneth Davis, 76, of Columbia, was also flown to UK Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
