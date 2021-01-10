A Bowling Green man was shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green.
Early Sunday, Bowling Green Police Department officers were on a foot patrol behind the 300 block of East Main, according to a BGPD statement. At 1:40 a.m., officers heard shots coming from the front of one of the businesses. The officers ran to the front and located Tayveon M. Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green, on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bibb was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The BGPD said crime scene processors were called to the scene and are attempting to locate and process evidence.
Detectives were interviewing witnesses and working to identify others who witnessed the shooting.
No suspect had been identified as of Sunday afternoon.
BGPD is asking the public for any information about the death of Bibb to contact the BGPD at 270-393-4000.
