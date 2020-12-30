Logan Locke of Bowling Green will be one of 19 participants in the 2021 MS Run the US national relay, which works to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis.
Locke’s portion of the run will take place July 20-24. He will run one of the last legs of the relay, which will cover 141 miles from Indiana to Ohio over the course of five days.
Locke, 24, is assistant director of marketing for Western Kentucky University’s athletics department and was previously a cheerleader for the Hilltoppers during his undergraduate years.
He first got into running upon graduating as a way to stay active. However, after completing his first half marathon two years ago, Locke said he “got into a zone” and never stopping running.
Locke ran next in the Bowling Green full marathon, where he first learned about MS Run the US. The event caught his attention, and he knew he wanted to participate.
“I thought it was a really cool idea,” Locke said. “I wanted to push myself both mentally and physically while also making a difference.”
The MS Run the US event is a 3,260-mile relay across America to raise awareness and funds to help cure multiple sclerosis.
The relay will begin in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 9 and finish in New York City on Aug. 20.
While long-distance running is still fairly new to him, Locke has been training in Bowling Green during the last few months.
“My official training will begin in February,” Locke said. “Right now, I’m running around 40 miles a week during the morning time here in Bowling Green. Once February comes, that will increase to about 60 miles a week.”
While Locke has not been personally affected by multiple sclerosis, he has been in contact with other participants in the relay – several of whom have multiple sclerosis.
“I’m just representing those that can’t do everyday activities due to this disease,” Locke said. “I just want to raise awareness about what exactly this is, and I want to raise as much money as I can.”
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that attacks the central nervous system – the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. This can lead to numbness in limbs, loss of vision and in severe cases, paralysis.
Any individual can sponsor Locke on his run or donate to the cause by visiting his webpage at msruntheus. org/loganlocke. He can also be reached through his personal email logan.locke@wku.edu.
All proceeds for his run will go directly to multiple sclerosis research and accommodations for those battling the disease.
Lock said the name of any person or business that wants to sponsor him will be placed on the back of his shirt as runs in the relay.
So far, Locke’s message has been spread throughout the community thanks to social media posts that detail his run and how to donate to the cause.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Locke said of the widespread support. “The Bowling Green community has been awesome. People have reached out through social media in so many ways. It’s been really great to see. It feels good to know that at the very least I’m raising awareness.”
Locke’s run will start in Valparaiso, Ind., on July 20 and end in Van Wert, Ohio, on July 24.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
