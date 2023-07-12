The Bowling Green–Warren County Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police have arrested a Bowling Green man charged with an overdose death.
The DTF announced Tuesday it had arrested Deandre Christian, 33, of 3152 Rock Creek Drive, Bowling Green, following a brief investigation and surveillance.
According to a task force release, its detectives had been attempting to locate Christian for outstanding indictments that were issued in May on previous drug charges and an overdose death indictment.
Per the DTF, the overdose occurred in Bowling Green on Feb. 23.
According to the task force, Christian was located near Center Street and Alumni Way at 11:45 p.m. on Monday. Per the DTF, Christian attempted to flee when approached by uniformed troopers and subsequently resisted arrest.
The DTF said he was tased and then offered no further resistance. No medical treatment was necessary.
According to the DTF, detectives and troopers found 100 M-30 fentanyl tablets on Christian during the arrest. The task force wrote that M-30s, known as the "Fentanyl Pill," are an extremely dangerous substance that have resulted in many overdose deaths.
Christian has been charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives); Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree (Cocaine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Fleeing and Evading, 2nd Degree on Foot; Indictment Warrant – Manslaughter, 2nd Degree (Overdose Death); Indictment Warrant – Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree; Indictment Warrant – Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon and a Failure to Appear Warrant – Previous Drug Trafficking and Stolen Property Charges.
Christian was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court and appearance in Warren County Circuit Court.