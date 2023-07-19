Melissa Strautman, founder of MassageFIX in Bowling Green, makes a living with her hands as a licensed massage therapist, helping her patients achieve a healthier lifestyle.
Because of her knowledge and expertise, she was able to walk away with the gold medal in Swedish Massage at the 2023 World Championship in Massage and at the 2022 American Massage Championship and was inducted into the 2023 Massage Therapy Hall of Fame.
“There were 220 therapists total in the competition,” she said of her 2023 gold medal win. “I competed specifically against 56 therapists from 50 countries around the world. I remember one of the judges commented that my technique was very clean, which is really important since they are classic European judges. Swedish massage is supposed to stay pure Swedish.”
She said the championships are relatively new to Americans.
“There’s a reason for that,” she said. “In America, you go to school, get a license and participate in continuing education. It’s been that way for at least 50 years.”
But in Europe, it’s different. There are no organized schools and future therapists learn techniques from families. They also don’t apply for licensure.
“There is no continuing education, so in order to grow in their craft, they get together in groups for festivals,” she said. “They have been having championships for decades and it’s a fun part of what they do.”
To prepare for her first championship, Strautman reached out to Konstantina Makri, a two-time Swedish Massage World Champion from Greece.
“I just called her up on the phone and we talked for hours,” she said. “She told me about the championships and told me what I needed to do to train and win. It was a two-year process.”
Strautman, who was trained in classical European Swedish massage, said she bases her “New York Style Signature Massage” on techniques used by James Mennell, an orthopedic surgeon in London during World War I, along with techniques used by Peter Ling, who is credited with the original Swedish massage, and Dutch practitioner Johann Mezger.
“Early massage during the 1700s and 1800s focused on working the circulatory and muscular systems, while Mennell worked on the lymphatic system,” she said.
Strautman said there is not a lot of stretching or deep work involved in Swedish massage, but “once you get off the table, you shouldn’t be able to think or walk ... that’s how good it’s supposed to be.”
Swedish massage involves two basic strokes: effleurage, which is the touch introduction that uses gliding strokes to relax the soft tissue, and petrissage, which uses three degrees of strokes, including squeezing, rolling and kneading.
Strautman’s interest in a career in massage therapy began when the youngest of her three children was two years away from going to school full-time.
“I got a book about home-based businesses for the stay-at-home mom, but I actually skipped over the part on massage,” she said. “I grew up in Tennessee and my dad was a pastor, so I was kind of sheltered as a kid.”
While massage therapy wasn’t exactly on her radar at first, she ended up attending an open house for massage therapy school in New York and eventually graduated in 1999 with an AOS degree in massage therapy from the New York College of Health Professions in Syosset, New York.
Admission to the school requires that students have two years of college and Strautman already had four. She was also required to take a math exam and a psych exam.
“It was really hard to get in to the school,” she said. “There was a long wait list and the program itself takes two-and-a half to three years to complete. It was the hardest thing I ever did. It was sun-up to sun-down, six days a week and was grueling work, but I made it through.”
During her career, Strautman has owned three clinics, did industry consulting for two years, taught in massage schools in Bowling Green and Nashville and has retired licenses in New York and Florida.
In 2012, Strautman opened Bowling Green’s MassageFIX. She runs it alongside her husband, Michael, who is the general manager.
“Massage is really important and it’s helpful, but only when it’s done by a practitioner who is licensed and knows what they are doing,” she said.
She said someone who isn’t licensed is not helpful and in some cases, can be harmful, especially to patients with certain medical conditions.
“For example, someone who doesn’t have the education might not know what steps need to be taken if a patient is on” certain medications, she said.
In order to become a legitimate massage therapist in Kentucky, students must attend a Kentucky state board-approved school, get an FBI background check, apply for a license and wait for the board to approve.
“It’s a long process and takes about 12 months in the state of Kentucky,” she said.
Strautman said an advantage of massage is that it can be used to manage minor chronic injuries, which, if treated early enough, may mean the patient can avoid surgeries and medications.
“We really don’t want people to get addicted to us,” she said. “We want to fix them and send them on their way to live a healthier life.”