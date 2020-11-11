Greenwood High School’s Mattie Barker represented the state of Kentucky last weekend at the 38th annual Miss Teen USA pageant at Graceland in Memphis.
While she ultimately didn’t place at the 2020 competition, the success of making it to the national event was special considering it was just her fourth pageant.
“I was super overwhelmed at first,” Barker said of her first day at Miss Teen USA. “There were just so many beautiful and confident girls there and they were all so awesome. As the week went on, I become more confident.”
“It was surreal,” Barker said. “Just getting ready behind stage and getting to walk out was so exciting. I was definitely more excited than nervous. I just gave it my all, and I really did have the best time.”
The winner of the 2020 Miss Teen USA pageant was Hawaii’s Ki’ilani Arruda.
Miss Oregon Teen USA Shayla Montgomery was first runner-up. Miss Georgia Teen USA Shayla Jackson was second runner-up.
Barker, 18, won the Miss Kentucky Teen pageant Feb. 1, which earned her the right to compete at Miss Teen USA. The national pageant’s age range is 15 to 19.
Barker was one of 51 girls who spent the previous week in Memphis. Every participant in the pageant had to practice for more than four hours a day.
As a part of the experience, Barker and the other participants got to visit the home of Elvis Presley and the Civil Rights Museum.
However, Barker said the best part of the experience was creating friendships with dozens of girls from across the country – namely with her roommate Miss Tennessee Teen USA Ansley Ecker and with Miss Pennsylvanian Teen USA Kiara Lin.
“I didn’t even know my roommate coming in, and it’s really strange for me considering that I don’t stay at other people’s houses very much,” Barker said. “It was Miss Tennessee, and we developed a good friendship.”
This year’s competition was a bit different from years past as extra precautions were followed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All 51 contestants had to be tested for the virus three times each: Once two weeks before the competition, upon arrival in Memphis and once before competing in the pageant.
Also, all participants were given their own section of the hotel to stay in away from the public.
The pageant was a socially distanced event in which contestants had to wear masks for a majority of their time on stage.
“They really took every precaution seriously, and it was strict,” Barker said. “But it didn’t change the experience for us.”
The occasion was also special for Mattie’s father, Andy Barker, who was able to witness his daughter’s success throughout the process.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Andy Barker said. “I’m unbelievably proud of her. She represented the state well. It gives her exposure to a whole other world. Her communication skills were awesome. I am really taken back by who she has become.”
Moving forward, Mattie Barker said she will continue to compete in pageants as she has some big dreams.
“I think I’m going to wait until next year and take a little break before I compete in any more pageants,” Mattie Barker said with a laugh. “I will consider competing in Miss USA one day, but that’s a lot more difficult of a pageant.”
