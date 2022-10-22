Hundreds attend the annual Pride Fest at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The event featured dozens of vendors, live music, drag, a march to Bowling Green City Hall to rally for a Fairness Ordinance, a Pride Crawl and more. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Hannah Brooks of Bowling Green shows off the writing on her torso as she walks around the annual Pride Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. For additional photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
Circus Square Park was particularly colorful Saturday afternoon at the Bowling Green Pride Festival.
Dozens sat in the grass in front of the stage to listen to the first act of the day, Jen’s Round Up. Hundreds of attendees checked out food trucks and dozens of vendors selling tie dye shirts, henna tattoos, paintable mini pumpkins, jewelry and all varieties of LGTBTQ+ pride flags.
Rainbows could be spotted everywhere, from attendees’ overalls and capes to face paint and balloons.
Jerrick Blythe, one of the rainbow cape wearers, said it was his first year attending the pride festival, and that his favorite part was the interactions with other people.
“We can be who we want around others,” Blythe said.
Matt Pfefferkorn, owner of independent record store Mellow Matt’s Music and More, has set up a booth at the Pride Festival since 2017, its inaugural year.
“It’s great to be supporting the community,” Pfefferkorn said. “It’s super positive. Everybody’s having a good time and talking to one another.”
Savannah Daniell, owner of Till and Prism, said last year was her first year at the event, but that it completely transformed her career. She sells indoor house plants with prisms attached that “create rainbows and really light up your space,” she said.
At last year’s festival, Daniell was so busy that she had to call in reinforcements. Ever since, she’s made selling her air plants at markets in the tri-state area a full-time job.
“This is like my homecoming,” she said.
Graves Gilbert Clinic set up a booth offering on-site monkeypox vaccines and information about gender-affirming care, said Dr. Craig Losekamp.
“I’m just here to provide as much information as they want and make myself available for the future,” Losekamp said.
A few churches were represented, including Unitarian Universalist Church and First Christian Church.
“We’re just here to let folks know that we are a church for everyone and we celebrate the diversity of everyone,” said Rev. Megan Houston of First Christian Church. “For young people to come and see somebody that’s their parents or their grandparents’ age who are saying that they love them and God loves them just as they are is really a powerful thing for the community.”
At 5 p.m., the party at the park paused for a rally to Bowling Green City Hall for a Fairness Ordinance. Then, at 7 p.m., it continued with a Pride Crawl and drag performances at the park.
