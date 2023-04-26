refugee panel
Buy Now

Sajjad Afzali (from left), Mariia Novoselia and Tahir “Taz” Zukic, all refugees, speak with moderator John Sunnygard at a panel Monday night in the Knicely Conference Center.

 Jake Moore/jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

A trio of refugees got to share the challenges and successes – big and small – of adapting to life in Bowling Green Monday evening.

Recommended for you