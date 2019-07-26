July has been a scorcher.
It hasn’t been record-breaking – or even near record-breaking, despite the triple-digit heat index last week – but it’s been a little warmer than normal.
For the first three weeks of July, Bowling Green’s average temperature was 81.1 degrees, which is 2.4 degrees above normal. The average daily high temperature of 90.1 was only 0.8 degrees above normal, but the average low temperature of 72.1 was 4.2 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
These daily low temperatures provide clues to the amount of humidity in the atmosphere, as well as how “muggy and sticky” it will feel outside, according to state climatologist Stuart Foster.
“When the temperatures don’t drop below 70 degrees at nighttime, it’s an indication that there’s a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere,” Foster said.
Historically, nine of Bowling Green’s top 10 hottest Julys, based solely on daily high temperatures, occurred before 1952. The one exception was 2012.
But five of the top 10 hottest Julys, based solely on daily low temperatures, have occurred since 2000.
“We’re seeing here in Kentucky a pretty clear pattern in terms of a warming of our low temperatures, at a higher rate than our daily low temperatures,” Foster said. “That’s also consistent with the fact that we’re getting wetter.”
Because with more moisture in the air, there’s more humidity and potential heat stress during the summer.
“The key factor in the heat stress last (week) was the amount of humidity in the atmosphere,“ Foster said. “Heat stress and extreme conditions are important in terms of their impacts on human health and likewise animals.”
Overall, it’s been a relatively mild summer in Kentucky.
But zooming out, it’s been pretty hot in other places.
Paris recorded its highest temperature this week, along with parts of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and western Europe, according to The Associated Press.
“While it was a hot time recently, it was more so in other areas,” Foster said, citing the northeastern U.S.
Foster did provide good news for Bowling Green based on the August forecast.
“Looking ahead over the next month, there’s no indication that we should expect the return of the hot and humid conditions that aren’t typical of summertime,” Foster said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.