LaJuana Wilcher knows agriculture and the struggles that farmers face these days, and now the owner of Scuffle Hill Farm in Alvaton may be in a position to help ease those struggles.
Wilcher, an attorney with Bowling Green’s English Lucas Priest & Owsley law firm, has joined the board of directors of the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (Farmer Mac), a publicly traded company that was created in 1988 to increase access to capital for the benefit of U.S. agricultural and rural communities.
Nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed in December by the U.S. Senate, Wilcher joins a 15-member board.
It’s a natural fit for Wilcher, a former senior regulatory official for water programs at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a past cabinet secretary of Kentucky’s Environmental and Public Protection Cabinet.
A Bowling Green native, Wilcher returned to her hometown in 2002 to continue her legal career and to start a career in agriculture. She also serves on the board of the Warren County Conservation District.
“LaJuana’s lifelong love for American agriculture, status as a working farmer and rancher, and substantial experience with legal, regulatory and public policy issues make her a natural fit for this board,” Farmer Mac Chairman Lowell L. Junkins said in a news release.
At Scuffle Hill Farm, Wilcher raises Angus cattle and grows hay, alfalfa and fescue.
“Serving on Farmer Mac’s board is an opportunity to bring my experience in public policy, farming, business and finance to the boardroom to help support a strong and vital rural America,” Wilcher said. “I moved back to Kentucky after almost 20 years in Washington, D.C., to live on a farm, and I know that delivering capital to rural America is critical, especially during today’s challenging times for farmers and ranchers.”
Five members of the Farmer Mac board are appointed by the president, with the other 10 elected each year by stockholders. Wilcher will be the only attorney on the board, and she believes that legal background will be an asset.
“I have dealt with a variety of regulatory issues and environmental issues,” she said. “I think that will be particularly helpful.”
As will her familiarity with the hurdles faced by farmers, who have been buffeted in recent years by declining markets for corn, soybeans and milk, and more recently by the difficulty in getting loans to grow an emerging crop, industrial hemp.
Farmer Mac offers loan purchases and credit protection programs that can help lenders who deal with capital-hungry farmers.
“Farming has always been very cyclical,” Wilcher said. “If there’s a downturn in markets and farmers don’t have availability to credit, it’s an issue.”
Through Farmer Mac, Wilcher hopes to be able to improve that availability and stabilize interest rates.
Many farmers have been helped by last year’s federal Market Facilitation Program, or farm bailout, that has so far pumped about $15 billion into the nation’s agricultural economy.
But the bailout is a short-term Band-Aid that has done little to halt the rise in farm bankruptcies, which the American Farm Bureau Federation said were up 24 percent last year.
Such statistics are distressing, Wilcher believes. She hopes that better access to financing can help change the trend and possibly encourage young people to try farming.
“If credit is not available, young people are not going to be able to get into agriculture,” Wilcher said. “It (farming) is a great way of life. It concerns me that fewer and fewer people are getting to experience that way of life. There’s a lot of satisfaction in producing a product that people like.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.