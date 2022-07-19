The Bowling Green Independent School District is expanding its mental health toolbox by increasing the number of therapists available to its students.
The district’s board of education on Monday approved an agreement with LifeSkills, a provider of mental health assistance in southcentral Kentucky, that will raise the number of on-site therapists from three to five.
Superintendent Gary Fields said the district had access to three LifeSkills therapists last year, which he called a “tremendous success.”
“You know what’s going on in our district, you can read the newspapers, you can see the TV stations – so many kids in our district are struggling coming out of the pandemic,” Fields said. “The LifeSkills therapists have become part of our staff, and they are tremendous assets.”
Fields said the cost per therapist will be $13,000. Fields said a LifeSkills therapist will be present at the Bowling Green Learning Center, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School, Bowling Green Junior High School and Bowling Green High School with one “split between a couple of the elementary schools.”
“They understand our principles, our teachers, our staff, our parents … tremendous assets, we have the funding to do it, so I think it’s something important as we’re still coming out of this haze of the pandemic,” Fields said.
The board also approved an amendment to Fields’ contract, bringing his compensation to $199,000 for the coming year. Fields signed his four-year contract in 2019, and a new one will have to be negotiated at the end of this fiscal year.
“This is a topic that the board makes, I think, after careful consideration,” said Frank Moore Jr., the board’s vice chair. “Not only after considering the evaluation of Mr. Fields and his work in leading this district, but also in considering the salaries that are paid to his peers around the state. … I think the amendment keeps the salary for this position on par with our peers.”
Fields’ evaluation said the board focused on three areas when examining his performance: strategic, cultural and influential leadership.
The evaluation said Fields’ leadership after the 2021 tornadoes, his work in helping to create Bowling Green Junior High’s Black Male Scholars program and his ability to secure federal funding for the district satisfy the three categories.
Shaunna Cornwell, the district’s director of finance, said Fields made $169,950 in FY2022 and was on track to make $175,235 in FY2023 before his contract was amended.
Fields will also have access to a car provided by the district.
Tim Geegan, vice president of construction management for Alliance Corp., gave the board an update on construction at Bowling Green High School.
“I’ve got a lot of good news to report this time,” Geegan said. “Phase two is finishing up, the seats are in except for the ones that go on carpet, 53 of them. All concrete is in, the carpet started today so we plan to finish that by the end of this month.”
Pavers for the student parking lot are now being put down, and Geegan said that will be done by the end of the month as well. Asphalt will be laid down beginning next week and the wood flooring process for the auxiliary gym has started.
Fields said the project has benefited from recent weather. Despite the uncomfortable heat, construction has not faced major stoppages for rain.
The board will reconvene on Aug. 8 for its next meeting.
The school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16.