McNeill Elementary principal Kelli Brooks, right, greets students at the front door as they arrive for the first day of classes of the 2022-23 academic year on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
McNeill Elementary kindergartener Khary Mays and her brother, third grader Kyell, take a photo by the school's sign as they arrive for the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
McNeill Elementary kindergartener Khary Mays and her brother, third grader Kyell, take a photo by the school's sign as they arrive for the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
McNeill Elementary School principal Kelli Brooks greeted kindergarteners through fifth graders Tuesday at the door as they filed into the school with their parents before the bell.
The Bowling Green Independent School District returned to classes Tuesday across the city. Warren County schools returned last week.
Now in her 26th year at McNeill Elementary, her 10th as principal, Brooks said she is excited to see the school grow. This year, just over 460 students are enrolled at McNeill, which has meant changes in classroom sizes, the amount of teaching staff and the number of homerooms in order to balance the classes.
"We're comfortable, but we are full," she said. "We typically hover around 400 to 420, so it is more than we have seen in the 26 years I have been here, but our class sizes are good. (The school district has) been so great about making sure, as our classrooms were getting full, to add in some new staff for us."
After the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the tornadoes in 2021, Brooks hopes for a positive year full of growth and memories for both the students and the teachers.
"I'm just hoping that we have a great year without some of the distractions we've had the past couple of years," she said. "Particularly for our kids whose school years have been impacted, we want to give them the best elementary experience that we can for them. We want them to grow, we want them to learn, we want to keep them safe. We just want them to look back on this time of their lives as the absolute best and happiest when they learned as much as they could, they grew as much as they could and (knew) that they were so loved when they were in this building."