The Bowling Green Independent School District will keep its mask requirement in place, at least for the time being, after the district’s school board on Monday declined to move forward with Superintendent Gary Fields’ recommendation to make masking optional.
“My recommendation to you is that we move to optional masking moving forward,” Fields told the board, citing declines in coronavirus cases and contacts, improvements in hospital capacity and the recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds as encouraging signs. Additionally, about 500 of the district’s employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, translating to 75% of its workforce immunized, Fields said.
“We’re never going to get to zero” cases and contacts, Fields said.
Despite good compliance with masking among students and staff, “the ability to take off masks, I believe, will be a big benefit for us,” Fields said. He contended that doing so would help teachers communicate and therefore teach their students more effectively.
Still, despite Fields’ recommendation, the board opted not to move forward with the decision.
Fields’ recommendation failed to get a motion or even an up or down vote among the four board members present. Board Chair Frank “Hamp” Moore was absent due to an illness.
Ultimately, the board’s decision was to take the wait-and-see approach.
Board member Mike Bishop said that – given vaccines were only recently made available to 5- to 11-year-olds – he wanted to give parents more time to get their children vaccinated before sending them to a school setting where masks aren’t required.
Board member Deborah Williams said she could go either way on the issue, but was adamant that students should not be required to share their vaccination status to attend school.
“If we start trying to get numbers of kids that are vaccinated in our schools, I will not support that. I will not support knowing if this child that’s sitting next to one other child is vaccinated or not. I’m not going to do that because I think medical information is private. Period,” Williams said. “I don’t want us to take that step.”
Board member Christine Dressler agreed with Williams.
As for the masking issue, Dressler said she supports keeping the requirement in place for the time being.
“We’ve come this far,” Dressler said. “The whole goal is to keep these kids in school.”
Asked about whether the school district plans to track or identify students who’ve received the coronavirus vaccine going forward, Fields told the Daily News that will not be the case.
“We’re not tracking student vaccinations. We have not asked for that information from students. The only time our nurses do ask for that is when we contact trace because it can keep a student from having to quarantine,” Fields said.
The district also does not have plans to hold in-school vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11, Fields said. “I think it’s a family decision,” he said.
Asked if his recommendation to go mask optional was too hasty, Fields said his proposal was based on the information he had at hand, which showed encouraging signs as far as in-school spread, local hospital capacity and other factors.
“I think we just try to take the data we have and make a local decision,” Fields said.
He also responded to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has in recent weeks admonished school districts from rolling back their masking requirements.
“I think, locally, our charge and our board’s charge is to make decisions for local students in our local community,” Fields said. “Sometimes those aren’t the same decisions, but it’s not saying that we disagree with what the governor says … It’s just that, locally, we see something maybe a little differently.”