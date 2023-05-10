Bowling Green Independent Schools is raising pay across the board by a minimum of 4%.
Proposed by Superintendent Gary Fields and approved by the BGISD Board of Education on Monday night, the 2023-24 salary schedule marks the third year in a row the board has passed pay raises.
“Obviously, some of it’s from the additional SEEK funding. We know next year we’re getting an extra $100 per student which will be about $400,000 for our district,” Fields said. “But in total, we’re investing about $1.5 million, which is the largest investment this board has ever made in employee raises, so really excited about that.”
A chunk of the salary increase stems from additional Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funds freed up by House Bill 553, passed during this year’s legislative session.
The bill allows school districts to return to current attendance numbers to calculate additional funding. Previously, Bowling Green’s two school districts were using pre-pandemic numbers that didn’t account for their recent growth in enrollment.
“We still have a lot of work to do, we really have to do a great job making sure (we’re) thanking the legislature for their additional investment in SEEK,” Fields said. “But this next budget session, we’re really going to push to have an even bigger increase in SEEK funding.”
Once the new pay schedule goes into effect, a rank III teacher – instructors with appropriate certificates and an approved four-year college degree, or the equivalent – with zero years of experience will be making $42,850, about a $1,650 increase over last year.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average salary for public elementary and secondary school teachers in Kentucky was $54,574 in 2021-22, good for 36th in the nation.
Per Shaunna Cornwell, BGISD’s treasurer and financial officer, the district’s current average teacher salary sits at $55,000.
“We’ve fallen behind, and we haven’t allowed salaries for our educators, for our certified and classified staff to keep up with salaries in the private sector,” Fields said. “It’s made it difficult for us to be competitive.”
He said for a long time people considered teaching a middle-class profession, but over the years it has “lost that edge, and we have to get back to that.”
The 2023-24 salary schedule sets the district’s minimum hourly pay to $15, affecting transportation and child nutrition staff. Custodians will receive a 5% pay increase and computer system analysts and network engineers are getting 6%.
“We addressed some areas we really think we needed to address, for our custodians we thought 5% makes us more competitive,” Fields said.
Instructional assistants will have their days lengthened from six and a half hours to seven hours. Fields said this extra 30 minutes a day, on top of the 4% increase, comes out to a 12% increase for instructional assistants.
“Our hourly rates were competitive in the GRECC District, which is 48 schools in our cooperative, but a lot of schools have gone to seven-hour work days,” he said. “Which is easily justifiable.”
Each of the district’s five elementary school secretaries will see a significant 21% raise. While some may be taken aback by such a big jump, Fields said it still isn’t enough.
“The role that they play in our schools, it should probably be even more,” he said. “But that’s where we are right now. I appreciate the board for doing that.”
Also at Monday’s meeting the board amended the district’s hiring policy to fall in line with House Bill 32.
The bill allows school districts to hire classified personnel without a high school diploma if they give the employee the opportunity “to obtain a high school equivalency diploma at no cost to the employee.”