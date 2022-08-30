The Bowling Green Independent School District opted to maintain the same property tax rate it adopted the previous year, citing ongoing rebuilding efforts following the December tornadoes.
At a meeting on Monday, the city school board unanimously approved a tax rate on real property of 84.2 cents per $100 valuation and an 84.5-cent rate per $100 valuation on personal property.
The rates locked in for the 2022-23 fiscal year are unchanged from 2021-22, when the school board voted to reduce the real property tax rate from 84.5 cents to 84.2 cents.
Rising property values and new construction within the district were the rationale last year for the rate reduction, which still enabled the district to see a 4% increase in tax revenue, totaling $14,756,611.
Keeping the property tax rates stable for 2022-23 is expected to produce $15,032,817 in revenue, with $1,334,845 of that total coming from personal property.
The deadly tornadoes that struck Bowling Green last year factored into devising a budget and tax rate for this year.
The storm system caused 17 deaths and millions of dollars in property damage in Warren County.
Within the boundaries of the school district, businesses on U.S. 31-W Bypass and homes on Nutwood and Magnolia streets sustained heavy damage.
“With the experience of our community in December with the tornado, we feel like that rate should stay where it is,” district Superintendent Gary Fields said. “We feel like those numbers will work and we will be able to meet our budget needs for the coming year.”
District finance director Shaunna Cornwell said that realizing a 4% increase of tax revenues would require raising both real and personal property taxes to 86 cents per valuation, which Cornwell said is “quite a significant hike” and an undue burden.
Cornwell said the district is working closely with the Warren County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office to identify lost sources of revenue brought about by storm damage.
Fields said it appears that rebuilding efforts have accelerated recently in the affected areas.
“For a long time, it seemed like everything was status quo and I know it was very difficult for people to get contractors, but all of a sudden it’s really picked up,” Fields said. “As that property comes back onto the books next year and the following year, that will allow us to get back the tax revenue the community needs to move forward.”
Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
