Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in a separate part of his family home, per a statement he shared on social media Tuesday.
Fields said he learned of the positive result after a routine testing protocol for district employees administered by the district’s school nurses through Graves Gilbert Clinic.
“On Thursday morning, I had a coronavirus antibody test administered by our nurses from Graves Gilbert Clinic,” Fields wrote in his statement. “Antibody testing was offered as a free service for all employees of our school district and I participated in this testing. Thursday afternoon, I received notification that I was positive for COVID-19 antibodies, and per the GGC policy, I then received a PCR (nasal swab) test administered at (Bowling Green High School) by our GGC staff. According to the policy, there was no need for me to isolate following that test unless symptoms developed which they have not.
“Monday evening, however, I was notified by a Barren River Health Department staff member that I received a positive PCR test. I am still not symptomatic, although per the guidelines established by the health department, I will remain isolated in a separate part of my house through Sunday, Aug. 23, to ensure that if symptoms develop I do not impact anyone else. Fortunately, all of my family members have tested negative for the virus,” Fields wrote.
As early as Friday, Fields participated in a school board meeting during which members voted to affirm the Bowling Green Independent School District’s plan to reopen schools on Aug. 24. It will do so with a hybrid, alternating schedule for in-person instruction for students who opt into it.
In his statement, Fields added that “no district employees are considered at-risk” due to the district’s compliance with social distancing and mask use.
He also reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing, hand washing and mask use.
“As we prepare to begin school, we all want to return to what we know as ‘normal’ school, but the time we are living in is not normal. We are learning to live, work and go to school in a totally different way, and our habits must change. Our best defense against this virus is by keeping our distance, washing hands and wearing masks,” Fields said.
