Construction crews work Thursday at the site of the new 80,000-square-foot, 60-bed Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Bowling Green Veterans Center being built on Mizpah Road by the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.
The final stages of funding for the construction of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Bowling Green Veterans Center passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and will head to the governor’s office for final approval.
Construction crews work at the site of the new 80,000-square-foot, 60-bed Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Bowling Green Veterans Center being built on Mizpah Road by the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The final stages of funding for the construction of the facility passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and will head to the governor’s office for final approval. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 2 Wednesday, which allocates the final $16.63 million to build the state’s fifth veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
The originally $30 million project ran into a deficit in 2022 as rising inflation increased construction costs, even after reducing facility capacity from 90 to 60 beds.
This left the state legislature to fill the void. The House and Senate both passed HB2 promptly and unanimously as one of the first items on their agendas this session.
“I think it says a great deal about our commitment to Kentucky’s veterans that one of the first bills to become law this session provides the funding necessary to complete the Bowling Green nursing home,” Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, said in a news release.
“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues in the legislature, the governor and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs for their part in making this possible. However, I also want to recognize the folks in Warren County who worked for years to see local veterans get quality care close to home.”
Beshear signed HB2 into law alongside a bipartisan group of legislators at the State Capitol in Frankfort. He said that supporting veterans has been a priority of his administration.
“Today is another example of how, when we work together, we can do what’s right for our people – especially our heroic veterans,” Beshear said. “I hope we, as Kentuckians, can commit to the hard work of being worthy of their sacrifices, which sustain us.”
The Bowling Green Veterans Center faced several obstacles before the last-minute cost increase. Over the past decade, local veterans, politicians and the Barren River Area Development District have worked toward this day.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Meredith said last week, after the Senate passed the bill.
The 8,000-square-foot Bowling Green Veterans Center will be built on 25 acres donated by administrators of the Kentucky Transpark.
It will have private suites for each veteran, common living and support areas, state-of-the-art equipment, physical therapy and recreation activities. The center will also create 120 jobs.
Construction workers broke ground in November, anticipating the state’s funding approval, and the facility is expected to be completed in 2024.
There are hopes for an eventual expansion to accommodate more beds, said Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, last week after Senate passage.
“House Bill 2 is the culmination of a lot of work,” he said. “This is a day that I’ve anticipated for a lot of years.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.