The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is using its blog to help people virtually explore Bowling Green while also remaining safe at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a post titled “Best Ways to Virtually Explore Bowling Green KY,” the bureau is highlighting how area businesses are finding nontraditional ways to both remain profitable and help customers maintain social distancing practices. The post is available at visitbgky.com/blog/post/virtualexplore.
“Many attractions and businesses in Bowling Green, as well as around the country and the world, are finding creative ways to showcase what they offer while making sure residents and potential visitors remain safe and healthy at home to help flatten the curve,” said Beth Noffsinger, communications director for the CVB. “Many of these virtual experiences offer educational opportunities for area students, as well. We will be updating the blog and COVID-19 section of our website with more virtual BGKY experiences as we learn about them.”
Among the entities highlighted to date are the National Corvette Museum, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave, 4Yoga, Traveler’s Cellar Winery, the Warren County Public Library, Barbara Stewart Interiors, Tidball’s, the Kentucky Museum, Lost River Sessions, the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Union Shaker Village.
“We’re impressed by how creative area attractions and businesses are being virtually during these trying times,” Noffsinger said.
Brian Jarvis, the owner of Tidball’s, is using this time to not only fundraise for his business but also to continue promoting local music by livestreaming performers who were scheduled to appear at the venue in March and April. Jarvis said he has doubts that his business will be allowed to reopen in May and June.
The streams are every Friday and Saturday night at 9 p.m. on Tidball’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Tidballs.
“The streams are definitely a learning curve,” Jarvis said. “We have never done them before.”
Jarvis said having the help of Yellowberri, a marketing and media firm, and “best in the game” sound technicians have allowed the streams to be better quality. Jarvis said last weekend’s views hit 13,000.
“That speaks highly of our local musicians,” he said. “Fridays are meant to bring awareness, support, humor and ways to cope with what we are going through as a country.”
Jarvis also said he and others make video calls to fellow business owners, friends and people in the medical field to see how their week has been.
“Local musicians are the center of attention, though,” Jarvis said. “They submit music videos of new material, cover tunes and stuff from their archives, too.”
Saturday nights are live shows, Jarvis said. The live- stream is hosted by Jarvis, David Downing and Nate Morguelan, who also interview the performing artists.
“We believe these streams are really helping people. It takes their mind away a couple hours each weekend night,” Jarvis said. “The musicians stay active, reach a larger audience, write new material and get a chance to play live on this stage in front of thousands of people in their homes, even if there are only five people in the actual room. It keeps us involved in the community and with our patrons. We miss working, miss our friends locally and regionally. They are our family.”
Jarvis said the comment board has been a surprising aspect of the livestreams.
“It provides a means of connection between each other that is sorely missed,” Jarvis said. “There are easily over 1,000 comments each stream and they are comical.”
