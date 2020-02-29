The gymnasium at Ephram White Park was silent as students dressed in their respective school colors waited for the next wave of archery shots.
With the sound of a whistle, the students went to their spots and began shooting arrows to a target, some hitting their marks, others straying outside the bulls-eye range, and some hitting their marks in the animal replica targets.
That was the weekend’s events for students who attended an archery tournament Friday and Saturday hosted in a partnership of Bowling Green High School and Warren East High School.
“The tournament started last night at 5:30 p.m. and we had four different flights today,” said Suzanne Harwood, the archery coach for Bowling Green High School. “We had close to 600 archers in bulls-eye and 3D. Not sure how many schools ... we had probably around 20 to 25 different schools from Kentucky, the surrounding counties, from Hopkinsville and we also have a school from Indiana that came down to shoot with us. Most tournaments they go to only have bulls-eye or 3D and this tournament we were able to offer both.”
This is the second tournament the team has been part of hosting.
“We hosted our first one during Christmas break at Buchanan Park,” Harwood said. “We couldn’t get that this time because of a basketball tournament. Warren County Parks has been very gracious letting us use this facility and helping us set up.”
Harwood said the money raised will help offset costs for entry fees into future tournaments and maintenance on equipment.
“Every meet you go to whether it is a state qualifier or not, each archer costs around $6 ot $7 for bulls-eye and $10 for 3D and the cost for families and for a school system can be a lot,” she said. “The funds raised will go to offset the costs for entry fees for our archers. We qualified for a state tournament which is March 13 and March 14 and that entry is $25 per person so this will pay for that as well and also for the maintenance of targets and bows. We are partnering with Warren East and rented some of their equipment because we just don’t have enough targets yet. We hope to raise money to buy more targets so we can host a tournament independently.”
Harwood said the interest in archery has grown in the area.
“It is getting bigger and bigger as we go,” she said. “We have a lot of elementary schools that have popped up with programs. Allen County has been doing it for a while with an elementary and middle school team and a high school team for the first time. You can be athletic or non-athletic. You don’t have to be overly athletic but you do have to have that concentration to just persevere and keep going.”
For some Bowling Green seniors, this tournament was one of their last ones.
“I’ve been on the team for four years,” Will Simms said. “It seemed interesting because I live on a farm and I also do archery hunting there, so I thought that this would be a good way to improve my skills. I might do it as a hobby still and a lot of hunting, too, after graduation.”
Stone Adkins, a senior on the team, said his friend introduced the sport to him.
“I thought it would be a lot of fun,” he said. “It is hard to pick up but once you get a rhythm going, it almost becomes second nature.”
Kevin Eastman, a senior, is also a founding member of the team.
“I heard some of the county schools had a team and I heard that we were starting one,” he said. “As a freshman, I thought I would find something to do and I just stuck with it.”
