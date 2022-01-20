For one of the few times in her long life, Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone found herself speechless.

On Tuesday afternoon, she was surrounded by workers and fellow residents of Village Manor assisted living facility in Bowling Green who joined together in wishing her a happy 102nd birthday.

Stone was treated to a celebratory birthday cake from Village Manor, greetings from her friends and a lunch with her two sons.

“I hardly know what to say,” she said. “I’ve had a meaningful, happy life. I’m grateful that I’m here and among good people. I would recommend it (living there).”

Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter said Stone and her late husband, John B. Stone, were two of the first 10 people to move into the facility when it opened in 1995.

A picture of her along with a handful of other residents, past and present, currently hangs in the lobby.

She continues to live at Village Manor after her husband passed away in 2019. They were married for 78 years.

“People here will remember him as having dark, red curly hair. He didn’t lose his hair, and I was real glad. He was devilish,” Mame Stone said with a laugh. “He loved to dance too, and of course I did as well.”

A native of Madison, Ind., Mame Stone met her husband at Ball State University. They had two sons, J. Kenton Stone and Craig C. Stone.

With several other family members previously choosing to be nurses, she decided to follow the same career path.

After she and John Stone retired, they decided to move to Bowling Green due to how much they and their sons liked the area.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Mame Stone celebrated her milestone birthday, much to the joy of more than a dozen other residents who were present.

“It says that I haven’t been too bad. They still speak to me,” she said with a smile.

As for any advice she has for those looking to live a long life like hers, she had a very simple answer.

“Just be happy,” Mame Stone said. “It’s a good life here.”

