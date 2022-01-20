...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
in most locations, possibly up to 4 inches in the southern Blue
Grass. A light glaze of ice may be possible as well.
* WHERE...Central Kentucky, generally south of I-64.
* WHEN...Through 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, center, a resident at Village Manor assisted living facility, blows out the candle on the small lava cake held by Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter, right, as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Stone for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, celebrates her 102nd birthday with the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter, right, holds up a small lava cake with a lit candle as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, center, a resident at the Bowling Green assisted living facility, for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, waves as she's surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, says a few words of thanks after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, shares her secret to a long life — “Just be happy" — after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter lights the candle on a small lava cake as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at the Bowling Green assisted living facility, for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor assisted living facility workers and a handful of residents clap after singing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
An older photo of Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone hangs in the lobby of Bowling Green's Village Manor assisted living facility on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, as a group of workers and fellow residents gather to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, visits with fellow residents Herb Jukes, right, and Al Boeglin, left, after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and other residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, smiles as a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents sing "Happy Birthday" to her in the lobby for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, center, a resident at Village Manor assisted living facility, blows out the candle on the small lava cake held by Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter, right, as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Stone for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, celebrates her 102nd birthday with the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter, right, holds up a small lava cake with a lit candle as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, center, a resident at the Bowling Green assisted living facility, for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, waves as she's surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, says a few words of thanks after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, shares her secret to a long life — “Just be happy" — after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter lights the candle on a small lava cake as the facility's workers and a handful of residents sing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at the Bowling Green assisted living facility, for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Village Manor assisted living facility workers and a handful of residents clap after singing "Happy Birthday" to Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
An older photo of Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone hangs in the lobby of Bowling Green's Village Manor assisted living facility on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, as a group of workers and fellow residents gather to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Mame and her late husband John B. Stone were two of the first residents at the facility when it first opened in 1995, according to Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, visits with fellow residents Herb Jukes, right, and Al Boeglin, left, after being surprised by a group of the facility's workers and other residents in the lobby to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone, a resident at Bowling Green's assisted living facility Village Manor, smiles as a group of the facility's workers and fellow residents sing "Happy Birthday" to her in the lobby for her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
For one of the few times in her long life, Mabel “Mame” Coleman Stone found herself speechless.
On Tuesday afternoon, she was surrounded by workers and fellow residents of Village Manor assisted living facility in Bowling Green who joined together in wishing her a happy 102nd birthday.
Stone was treated to a celebratory birthday cake from Village Manor, greetings from her friends and a lunch with her two sons.
“I hardly know what to say,” she said. “I’ve had a meaningful, happy life. I’m grateful that I’m here and among good people. I would recommend it (living there).”
Village Manor Community Relations Manager Ashley Carter said Stone and her late husband, John B. Stone, were two of the first 10 people to move into the facility when it opened in 1995.
A picture of her along with a handful of other residents, past and present, currently hangs in the lobby.
She continues to live at Village Manor after her husband passed away in 2019. They were married for 78 years.
“People here will remember him as having dark, red curly hair. He didn’t lose his hair, and I was real glad. He was devilish,” Mame Stone said with a laugh. “He loved to dance too, and of course I did as well.”
A native of Madison, Ind., Mame Stone met her husband at Ball State University. They had two sons, J. Kenton Stone and Craig C. Stone.
With several other family members previously choosing to be nurses, she decided to follow the same career path.
After she and John Stone retired, they decided to move to Bowling Green due to how much they and their sons liked the area.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and Mame Stone celebrated her milestone birthday, much to the joy of more than a dozen other residents who were present.
“It says that I haven’t been too bad. They still speak to me,” she said with a smile.
As for any advice she has for those looking to live a long life like hers, she had a very simple answer.
“Just be happy,” Mame Stone said. “It’s a good life here.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.