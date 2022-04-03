The Bowling Green Woman’s Club will celebrate a milestone in April as it marks the 70th anniversary of the organization, whose purpose is to provide interest among women so they may contribute to their community through charitable, educational, economic, philanthropic and cultural activities.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs across the nation was founded in the late 1800s, and the local chapter was organized April 24, 1952. Many organizations benefit from the members’ willingness to donate their time to help in any way they can, including through fundraising events.
Laura Deglow, president of the Bowling Green Woman’s Club, has been in the organization for about eight years and became president in January. She said that as long as she has been in the club, the primary purpose is to raise money for scholarships for local women attending Western Kentucky University.
“One of their biggest charity events is the Christmas Home Tour, which features several homes, and the owners decorate however they choose,” she said. “We raise money from sponsors and ticket sales and it’s always a big hit.”
Deglow said they weren’t able to have the tour in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year it was canceled because it was scheduled for the weekend after the tornadoes hit Bowling Green.
Another popular event is a summer social held in July at Bowling Green Country Club.
“We sell tickets for that and outside guests are invited to come in and play all sorts of card games. We have lunch and there are door prizes. This year, we will have a fashion show for those who aren’t crazy about playing cards,” Deglow said.
The club is always looking for new members, and Deglow said there is no maximum or minimum age to join.
“We have a great group of older members, and we are trying to get younger members, as well. We welcome all ages,” she said.
There is also a Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club, with members ranging from college-age to 40.
Lifetime member Romanza Johnson, who has been a member of the club for 52 years, said, “I have seen our club grow and become involved in many projects because we try to help out with what is going on in the community, and we have club members on boards of most of the charities in town so we can keep track of the needs of those charities.”
She stressed the importance of the scholarship program and said, “It’s very rewarding to have some student that has received our scholarship to come back and speak to our club. Some are teachers and there has been a veterinarian and a nurse.”
Johnson first became a member when she taught a program on consumerism in 1970. “I was teaching at Western and we had some classes on consumerism, and so I was invited to present a class to the Bowling Green Woman’s Club. And from then, they invited me to join the club.”
She later became an officer, then president, and went on to become the district governor. She then became state president. “When I was state president, some of our special projects were to clean the highways, so every club in Kentucky took a certain road to clean. Another goal was to promote better nutrition for our children.”
The club made her a lifetime member when she was state president, and during her time as president, she visited 93 clubs all over Kentucky.
“It was a great experience, and the members appreciated me coming out to speak to them,” she said.
Johnson stays busy and active with the club and said, “Through the years, I have gone to national meetings several times throughout the United States and I always try to go to a district meeting within our area. I also go to the state meeting every year. At the state meeting we have a breakfast for all past state presidents, so a lot of those ladies you only see once a year, so that’s a nice way to keep up.”
Johnson said that most every county in Kentucky has a woman’s club, and some have more than one. In addition to the Bowling Green Woman’s Club and Junior Woman’s Club, Warren County also has the President’s Southcentral Kentucky Woman’s Club and the Smiths Grove Woman’s Club.
The Bowling Green Woman’s Club has been featured in the national magazine, “The Club Woman” for winning the national contest for their work with Kids on the Block.
“We bought their first puppet and we still sponsor that puppet. Members of our club helped start Kids on the Block and some are puppeteers,” Johnson said.
The club also won a national award for the American Enterprise Workshop, and Johnson said they are still sponsoring it.
“It’s for high school juniors and each school in Warren County picks 20 business students to attend. We have a three-day workshop on business topics, and feature local speakers. We have been doing that for over 25 years,” she said.
Johnson said that through the years, they have also participated in many two-year community improvement projects, including restoring the statues at Fountain Square Park. They have also helped remodel several organization’s kitchens in the community, and this year, they will assist Hospice with their garden.
Each month, the club also collects empty medicine containers, which are donated to art teachers and veterinarians, used eyeglasses and hearing aids.
Not only are members involved in helping out the community, but they also make time for social outings, and Johnson said they sometimes go on trips, picnics or see a play at SKyPAC so “there’s something for everybody.”
The Bowling Green Woman’s Club meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church, and the club members serve on one at least one of five committees – education, arts, conservation, home life and public issues. The meetings include dinner and a program on one of the committee topics.
And to celebrate the 70th anniversary, Johnson said they will have a birthday cake during the April meeting to observe the special occasion.
Deglow praised the club and said, “I feel very privileged to be a part of this group because these women have been dedicated for so many years and are wonderful role models for young and old alike. You see them all over the community. I really think I’ve learned by watching them and being around them that the key to staying aware and fit when getting older is to stay involved, stay around younger people and stay social.”