Hoping to bounce back after seeing its refugee arrivals dwindle under former President Donald Trump’s administration, Bowling Green’s International Center is proposing to resettle up to 500 refugees in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
That lofty goal, however, is merely “aspirational,” International Center Executive Albert Mbanfu said Monday, speaking virtually to the agency’s community resettlement partners, which included the superintendents from both local public school districts.
“We don’t really expect to see any dramatic increase in the numbers,” Mbanfu said, adding it will likely take several years to rebuild the nation’s refugee resettlement program after admissions fell to historic lows under the Trump administration. “The infrastructure is not there. It’s been destroyed.”
Going with his gut, Mbanfu said the center would most likely resettle about 350 refugees in the next fiscal year, though he admitted there are many factors that make speculation difficult, especially the global fallout wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, the International Center has only resettled 54 arrivals, and the fiscal year is already halfway complete.
President Joe Biden has said he wants to set the annual national ceiling on refugee admissions for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2022, at no more than 125,000.
However, during the stakeholder meeting Monday, state and local refugee resettlement officials were skeptical the country could meet even half that number by the end of September this year.
“Don’t expect 62,500 to arrive by the end of September,” said State Refugee Coordinator Becky Jordan, who attended the meeting that was broadcast via Zoom. “It’s not unusual to have the (presidential) determination be very high and the actual very low.”
Of the 500 refugees Mbanfu proposed resettling over the course of the next fiscal year, he suggested 200 come from Africa, 150 from South East Asia, 50 from the Near East and South Asia, 50 from Latin American and the Caribbean, 30 from Europe and 20 from the Middle East and North Africa.
That said, Mbanfu said the center is in talks with mayors in neighboring municipalities to take at least a share of those 500 possible arrivals.
“This 500 may stretch to some of those cities,” Mbanfu said.
It’s worth noting that the number proposed by the International Center only accounts for new refugee arrivals and not so-called “secondary migrants” who are initially resettled somewhere else and decide to move to Bowling Green. The agency has no realistic way to track that demographic in advance.
If history is any guide, between 25% and 30% of those 500 possible refugee arrivals could be school-aged children, Mbanfu said.
Asked by a school district administrator where the refugee arrivals might be housed, Mbanfu said the agency is “exploring new areas.” He floated northern Warren County, potentially in the Bristow Elementary or Oakland Elementary attendance zones, as one possible area.
During the call, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields advocated for more state and federal funding to support refugee students, which often require additional support as English learner students with disrupted learning experiences or sometimes no traditional schooling. He made his case to an aide for U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, who also attended the virtual meeting.
“We need some voice somewhere. Somebody’s got to speak up for us,” Fields said.
