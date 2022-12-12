Call it a trifecta for lovers of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and chick-n-minis.
Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain that already had two high-performing locations in Bowling Green, is opening a third on Thursday.
The new location at 667 Campbell Lane, tucked into a 2.11-acre site on what had been a parking area at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus, adds to the stores at 1766 Campbell Lane and 3162 Scottsville Road.
It will give Bowling Green a high Chick-fil-A density, with three stores within a three-mile radius, but the long lunchtime and Saturday lines at the two existing locations practically scream for another store in the city.
“The Bowling Green market has received Chick-fil-A so well,” said local franchise owner Andy Robinson. “The loyalty the community has toward our brand has necessitated this third location.”
Robinson came to Bowling Green from the Atlanta area in 2004 to run the 1766 Campbell Lane store. He has twice earned Chick-fil-A’s Symbol of Success award that recognizes exceptional sales growth, and that original Bowling Green restaurant was among the top 3% in sales volume among all Chick-fil-A stores before the second Bowling Green store opened in 2019.
Both existing locations continue to be high performers, leading to the need for this new store.
“At lunchtime and Saturdays it can be hard to get in and out of those stores,” Robinson said. “This will open up capacity, and it will improve the customer experience and the team member experience.”
It also puts Robinson in rare company. Chick-fil-A traditionally awarded only single locations to its franchisees but has since gone to a two-store model.
Robinson, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 2019, now becomes one of only “nine or 10” franchisees with three locations, he said.
His newest store, at 5,147 square feet, is slightly larger than the other two and will include a team member break area and drive-thru lanes that are along the boundary of the lot to keep them away from the dine-in area.
The restaurant will have three entrance-and-exit areas, one leading directly to Campbell Lane and two that are accessed from the Innovation Campus area.
Opening the new location will allow Robinson to do an upgrade of the original Bowling Green store.
He said plans call for a remodeling of that store on Campbell Lane to begin in mid-January and for it to be closed for 10 to 12 weeks.
“We’ll improve the interior and the drive-thru area,” Robinson said. “The entire dining area will be completely changed, with the furniture and decor updated to match the other locations.”
As part of the grand opening of the 667 Campbell Lane store, Robinson said Chick-fil-A is doing what he called a “100 Local Heroes” promotion in which local individuals are recognized for their service to the community with Chick-fil-A prize packages.
One of more than 2,800 Chick-fil-A locations in the U.S. and Canada, the new BG store will be open Monday through Saturday. It will employ about 85 workers, most of them part-time, Robinson said.