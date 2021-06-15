A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found unresponsive Monday in the bottom of a family swimming pool.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to an address in the 6000 block of Lewisburg Road regarding the 3-year-old boy.
CPR was performed on the child, who was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital where life-saving measures were performed.
The boy was then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's office and the Department of Community Based Services.