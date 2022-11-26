Boyce Christmas Parade to be Dec. 4 By the Daily News Nov 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Boyce Christmas Parade will be at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at 10054 Woodburn Allen Springs Road in Alvaton.Parade entry is one new, unopened toy as a donation to benefit Toys for Tots. Floats, boats, cars, trucks, tractors, bicycles, tricycles, motorcycles, horses and ATVs are welcome participants.Free hot dogs, donated by Toys for Tots, drinks and cookies will be available. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will trail the parade and visit with children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenSydney Brooke CassadyDrug Task Force to auction seized vehiclesAnn Patricia "Pat" McCubbin (Walters)Charles William "Chuck" CoatesProposed Smallhouse Road development derailedBG woman indicted on federal drug, weapon chargesBG man receives 250-month sentence, $100K fine in federal drug caseAndrew MyersEdmonson woman sentenced in son's death Images Videos State News Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville Sazerac to build new barrel warehouses, expand cooperage 3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner National News Liability finding in Conley rape allegation to be appealed Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home AP News Summary at 11:22 a.m. EST NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell subway tracks Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea POLITICAL NEWS New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms Alaska Democrats, Republicans form coalition Senate majority US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView