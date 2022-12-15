BRADD Chairman Steve Thurmond speaks at last meeting as leader
BRADD Chairman Steve Thurmond speaks to the board at his last meeting as the head of the regional development district. Thurmond will be succeeded by Gary Dillard, current Warren County citizen member. 

 By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com

The Barren River Area Development District approved 13 regional projects, most involving increasing southcentral Kentucky's access to safe drinking water, at its December board meeting. 

