BRADD Chairman Steve Thurmond speaks to the board at his last meeting as the head of the regional development district. Thurmond will be succeeded by Gary Dillard, current Warren County citizen member.
The Barren River Area Development District approved 13 regional projects, most involving increasing southcentral Kentucky's access to safe drinking water, at its December board meeting.
The eight clean water projects, totaling $44,024,700, include water line extensions, infrastructure replacements and other improvements across the region.
Approved applicants include the Green River Valley Water District, Hart and Barren counties and the cities of Morgantown, Lewisburg, Bowling Green and Glasgow.
Nearly a third of BRADD's 59 active projects are also focused on cleaner water; 10 are funded by the Land and Conservation Fund and seven by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority's Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
BRADD also approved a $31 million R.J. Corman Railroad Group project to rehabilitate 11 miles of mainline railroad track north and east of Russellville, replace a fleet of 70 specialty aluminum railcars at the end of their service life and build extra rail siding capacity between Bowling Green and Russellville.
The project aims to improve safety, prevent rail freight from being shifted to truck freight clogging up the roads and bolster the efficiency of the supply chain.
One of the remaining approved regional projects will complete the final section of the Heart of Scottsville project, which began over 20 years ago. Streetscape improvements will include replacement of the current sidewalk, lighting and electrical improvements, landscaping, ADA accessible ramps and an irrigation system.
In other regional news, BRADD awarded a transit feasibility study RFP to Michael Baker International, and plans to begin working on the 10-county analysis in early 2023. The study will identify gaps in regional transit and provide suggestions for improving services.
The meeting was Chairman Steve Thurmond's last as the head of the regional development district. He will step down in January after four years in the post, and is only the second BRADD chairperson to serve more than two years in its 54-year history.
Board members took turns praising Thurmond for his energy, spirit and willingness to help.
"Serving as the chairman of the BRADD has been the greatest honor of my professional life, and it’s not because of anything great I did, it’s because of the people that I've met along the way,” Thurmond said.
Gary Dillard, current Warren County citizen member and BRADD treasurer, will take over as chairman for the next two years. He will be joined by Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate, who will be vice chair.
