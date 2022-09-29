Barren River Area Development District celebrated 54 years of regional service Wednesday at SKYCTC's Franklin-Simpson campus.
A slideshow of client success stories and FY22 county data played in the background as awards were presented and a motivational speaker talked about the significance of purpose, passion and perseverance in making an impact on the community.
BRADD is one of Kentucky's 15 area development districts, quasi-governmental organizations designed to serve multi-county areas through community and economic planning and development. BRADD's job is to connect local, state and federal leaders and funding to reach southcentral Kentucky regional and county goals.
In FY22, BRADD administered over $46 million to local projects improving infrastructure, planning for future disasters and supporting the region's senior population. It held over a hundred meetings to overhaul and digitize the regional Community Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, as well as individual county strategic plans.
BRADD also hosted a regional broadband symposium, which provided each county with an in-depth feasibility plan to aid in potential deployment.
BRADD has received a boost in federal funds the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a grant for a disaster relief resiliency program, said Eric Sexton, BRADD executive director.
About a third of FY22's combined $12.5 million in federal, state and local revenues was dedicated to BRADD's Aging and Independent Living programs, while over half went toward Participant Directed Services. Slightly over $1 million was spent on community development projects, like pre-disaster mitigation.
Sexton said staff is still reaching out to tornado victims on a weekly basis to connect them to resources. BRADD continues to disperse $50,000 in ARPA relief funds for community members over 50.
"I think in terms of what the future looks like in our communities post-disaster, it’s really listening to the heartbeat and the pulse of our communities and trying to figure out creative ways to bring about the funding mechanisms and the resources they need to thrive," Sexton said.
Sexton took the helm of BRADD five years ago after the previous leadership made a few high-profile missteps, such as losing a workforce development contract and having to pay back thousands in misused funds.
In the past five years, Sexton said BRADD has made internal structural changes that he believes have set them up for "success for the longer haul."
"The heart of BRADD has always been pure and good," he said. "We have great employees that are mission-driven. I think what was helpful to turn it around was we’ve been able to continue to tell our story and showcase the good things that we do."
Two awards were presented at the annual meeting.
Darren Cleary, owner of Cleary Constructions in Monroe County, won the the Tim Lee Carter Distinguished Service award, given to a community member who contributes progress in local government, economic development, social improvement and overall quality of life.
"Darren keeps going, keeps giving back and keeps praising God in everything," said Cleary Constructions CFO Tony High, who accepted the award on Cleary's behalf.
The William H. Natcher award was presented to Kenneth Chico Harper, former Simpson County judge-executive from 1982-1998. The award recognizes elected officials who exemplify commitment to service and doing things "the right way," like former Congressman Natcher.
Harper led revitalization of Simpson County through organization of a 911 emergency system, a tourism and convention board and an updated archive system, said Steve Thurmond, BRADD chairman. He also led efforts to update infrastructure.
"He was a character, a true servant, a man that loves Simpson County," Thurmond said. "He was an inspiration."
Sexton said that he hopes that BRADD continues to serve the region for another 54 years with a spirit of passion and positivity.
"It’s my desire that each of you in our communities receives a double portion of the spirit of BRADD to continue the important work of improving the quality of life for all those that live in south central Kentucky," he said.