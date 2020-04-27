Using its geographic information systems staff, the Barren River Area Development District has launched a COVID-19 Data Dashboard to provide information about the coronavirus outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease in the 10 counties it serves.
The local interactive dashboard, available at bradd.org, supplements the state’s official COVID-19 Dashboard (govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19) and information on the Barren River District Health Department website (barrenriverhealth.org).
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said the dashboard grew out of a need to provide information specific to the 10 counties served by BRADD: Warren, Simpson, Butler, Edmonson, Allen, Barren, Logan, Hart, Monroe and Metcalfe.
“The health department doesn’t serve the same 10 counties as BRADD,” Sexton said. “Allen and Monroe counties aren’t included. Not to overstep the health department, but we wanted to have a snapshot of our 10 counties.”
Sexton said the BRADD dashboard is designed to provide a greater depth of information and resources than simply the numbers of confirmed cases.
“This dashboard will provide functional use, pulling down the state-reported numbers and layering them with other demographic information related to the pandemic,” Sexton said.
BRADD’s GIS staff created both the website dashboard and a mobile version that can be accessed on smartphones.
In both cases, users can delve deeper into the numbers for specific counties.
“What’s unique about this dashboard is that it gives you an overview of what’s going on in the region but also allows you to click on any of the counties and take you to another dashboard that’s specific to that county,” Sexton said.
The county-specific pages provide information about hospital bed counts, poverty level, number of elderly people and other information.
Sexton said BRADD is using data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which isn’t always current with the numbers coming from local health departments.
BRADD’s dashboard launched last week, and Sexton said it’s a work in progress.
“This dashboard can be expanded,” he said. “It could hypothetically include testing availability, and we’re thinking about linking to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard for national and worldwide information.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some other changes for BRADD, including an increase in its meal delivery to seniors. “The federal government has sent additional allocations for serving more home-delivered meals for seniors,” Sexton said. “Since March 23, we have served more than 11,000 meals in the BRADD region. We’re excited to be able to provide that service.”
Visitors to the BRADD dashboard are welcome to offer feedback, Sexton said.
“These are different times we’re living in,” he said. “Technology is what we’re depending on for information. We wanted to create something useful for everyone in the region. As we get feedback, we can tweak it.”
