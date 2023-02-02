CAVE CITY —The Barren River Area Development District will receive $283,867 in federal funding to plan regional transportation projects this year.
The funding comes from the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2022. BRADD was one of eight Kentucky area development districts to receive a grant.
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton announced the grant Tuesday at the inaugural Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Summit in Cave City.
Sexton said the $283,867 will go toward feasibility studies to identify regional surface transportation and infrastructure projects that improve safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility and community connectivity, and have a component of economic competitiveness.
Once the feasibility studies are complete, likely before the end of the year, BRADD will be able to apply for the second part of the grant – implementation funds. These are anticipated to be available late 2023 or early 2024.
Entities that have received an action plan grant are more likely to secure implementation grants, Sexton said.
“It demonstrates that you have put some time into planning so that you’re not throwing a project out there that you haven’t put a lot of forethought in,” he said. “This will allow our communities to identify those projects, put some thought into them and then really show how that value would help progress the community.”
BRADD’s application focused on pedestrian and sidewalk improvements – “things that keep people safe,” Sexton said.
The DOT grant announcement was only one item of business at the inaugural CEDS Summit, which was attended by over 100 county, regional and state leaders and stakeholders.
The summit was a culmination of 18 months of meetings and planning, in which each county organized its own long-term economic development strategy.
It included informational sessions on a variety of relevant topics, including:
- transit funding;
- affordable housing best practices;
- emergency response grants;
- workforce development strategies;
- tourism’s regional impact;
- community media relations;
- planning and zoning;
- GIS mapping;
- BRADD’s services; and
- the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s work in the region.
Kentucky State Reps. Kevin Jackson and Steve Riley of Bowling Green were in attendance. Jackson said that the sessions were helpful as a new legislator. He sat in on the affordable housing, workforce development and transportation sessions.
“Just finding out how the process works, how they grade and evaluate which road projects get to the top of the list, those are the kind of things I didn’t know, so that’s been very beneficial,” Jackson said.
“I think it’s a whole lot about networking too. This is a great opportunity for the BRADD area, for their leaders to get together and network with other counties and find out how somebody may do things, and they can pick some of those things up and take it home with them.”
Secretary Jeff Noel of the Cabinet for Economic Development gave the keynote address. He discussed the importance of focusing on Kentucky’s core industries, like the automotive industry, and expanding from there by taking advantage of new business opportunities, like Kentucky’s growing electric vehicle battery industry.
“The kinds of jobs are changing, so we need to make sure we’re getting our fair share of them,” Noel said.
Noel also said that by linking everything to their big-picture CEDS plan, counties would improve their chances of winning grants.
Jackson said he appreciated the positivity Noel had about everything going on in Kentucky.
“I think we can benefit from that and use that as we go speak to constituents in our districts,” he said. “We hear the negative usually the loudest, but there’s so many positive things going on in our district and across Kentucky.”
Sexton said the summit exceeded his expectations, and felt like a return to BRADD’s original purpose.
“Area development districts are supposed to be bringing regional leaders together to discuss common trends and issues, so here we are, doing exactly that,” he said. “There’s something fulfilling about that for me because there have been times I feel like the area development district wasn’t as connected as it needed to be, but I think this is a renewed sense of, ‘hey, we’re all working together.’ “