The Barren River Area Development District has been honored for its transit services in Glasgow.
BRADD earned a 2020 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its Glasgow Transit Rider Experience Improvements Project, according to a news release. The program allows residents to use resources such as Google Maps to acquire transit information, such as whether the bus goes to a certain location.
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said Glasgow’s was the first transit system in the Barren River region that has partnered with Google.
“This is the first award that we’ve received in some time from NADO, and I think it’s just nice to be recognized for thinking outside the box and also applying logic and reason to a project, so this was definitely creative yet practical,” Sexton said.
Sexton said the partnership with Google allows individuals to have the most updated information about Glasgow’s transit system.
“It’s a great example of how, when you put partnerships together, you can come up with some quality resources for the area,” he said.
Wendy Houchens, Glasgow Transit System transit manager, said the system began allowing passengers to access city transit routes through Google Maps around September 2019. While the number of calls inquiring about the transit system has remained relatively steady, she’s now able to direct them to the app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.