The Barren River Area Development District has been awarded a chunk of change earmarked for examining local transit in an attempt to improve street safety and pedestrian access.
BRADD announced in July that it had been awarded a multi-year, $600,000 planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program.
“The heart of what we do is planning on behalf of member governments, i.e. counties and cities,” BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said. “We often partner as a quasi-government agency with federal, state and local authorities to look at regional projects that bring value to the citizens of southcentral Kentucky.”
BRADD has three goals for its RAISE funds, including conducting an inventory on the region’s bike and pedestrian facilities.
“Some of those are already identified. We have cities that obviously have more resources, and they have already done some of the work either through public works or through the regional highway district,” Sexton said. “But we’ll help fill in the gaps and create a comprehensive list.”
Sexton said a second goal is to gauge the feasibility of interconnecting the region’s greenway networks, “kind of as an alternate form of transportation.”
Austin Sims, BRADD's regional transportation planner, cautioned that the grant funding doesn’t guarantee an interconnected greenway system, but said the federal dollars allow the organization to find out if such a network is realistic.
“Is it possible, and if it is, how can we do it?” Sims said.
Sexton said Bowling Green has the most progressive greenway in BRADD’s 10-county jurisdiction, “but we do have some smaller areas that do have a metro vibe that are kind of interested in that.”
One of those areas is Scottsville.
Mayor David Burch hopes his city’s pedestrian network can receive a boost from RAISE dollars.
“We have several neighborhoods in Scottsville that do not have sidewalks, and that’s always been kind of an issue,” Burch said.
He said Scottsville's main artery of South Court Street–Gallatin Road is also lacking in pedestrian access.
“We take pride in our downtown. We have some downtown residents with hopefully more to come,” Burch said. “Sidewalks in the city area would be very beneficial.”
Burch said Scottsville has a two-bus transit system with over 30 stops, but many of them do not have sidewalk access.
“We have them strategically located, but they don’t all have sidewalks getting to them,” Burch said. “A lot of them you basically have to walk on the street to get to them.”
He said the city would also be interested in adding designated bike lanes, something it does not possess.
“This would be a big step forward for our plan to install some of those. We’re big on pedestrian traffic,” Burch said.
BRADD's third goal is to create “Complete Streets” plans for Franklin, Glasgow, Scottsville, Russellville and Tompkinsville.
Modeled after an existing USDOT concept, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet adopted a Complete Streets manual of its own in 2022. The manual lays out strategies to develop roadways that are safe and accessible to both vehicle traffic and pedestrians of all abilities.
Sims said the organization is trying to follow the cabinet’s lead by making sure those five cities have comprehensive plans.
“Those combine lane redesigns, reconfigurations, road diets, flashing crosswalk signals, improved sidewalks,” Sims said. “Most roadways are designed for just car use, so they’re kind of incomplete because it’s not just cars that use roadways.”
Sims said the plans can be used in pre-construction to find the best places to install amenities like sidewalks “so that they’re actually useful.”
“So kids can walk to school safely, and people can walk downtown and go to stores without worrying about having to walk in the middle of the road,” Sims said. “That’s the plan: that these cities will be able to see more efficient sidewalk systems.”
Sexton added that having Complete Streets plans will make municipalities more competitive when it comes time to apply for federal implementation dollars. He said they act as a planning tool to position cities to be a “tad more aggressive” with work regarding transit.
Sims said BRADD will present completed plans to their respective cities and counties, “and it’ll be up to each of those communities if they want to move forward with those.”
BRADD was also awarded a little under $184,000 from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program that will be put toward the development and implementation of a comprehensive cyber incident response plan.
“I think you’re going to see this trend across the commonwealth. I think we’re one of the first development districts to receive this grant with this scope of work,” Sexton said.
According to a news release, a consultant will be brought in to develop the security plan, working with city and county governments.
“Local governments particularly are not exempt from attack, so it just makes sense that we look at this from a regional lens and take a regional approach,” Sexton said.