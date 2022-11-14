Possibly connecting public transit providers like Bowling Green’s GO bg Transit with other southcentral Kentucky communities to create an interconnected regional transit system is an idea soon to be explored by the Barren River Area Development District.
After hearing from southcentral Kentucky government leaders that regional public transit is among their priorities, the Barren River Area Development District is moving forward with a study aimed at determining the feasibility of a public transportation system that would provide inter-county mobility for people in the 10 counties served by the development district.
Looking for what a news release calls “improving the quality of life for this and future generations by enhancing regional connectivity,” BRADD is seeking proposals from public transportation planning consultants to complete a feasibility study to develop a multi-county interconnected transit system.
“Through our regional planning process, we asked each community to set priorities,” said Emily Hathcock, BRADD’s associate director of planning and development. “We regularly heard about the need for mass transit.”
As a result, the BRADD staff plans to put together the study using $90,000 in Federal Transit Administration funds that were made available through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
According to BRADD’s request for proposals document, the aim of the study is to determine current transit funding, equipment, and operational resources, as well as how those resources can be better utilized to address current and future public transportation needs and gaps. Additionally, the study will identify possible future mobility strategies.
As Hathcock points out, the public transit that is available now is not consistent throughout a region that takes in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties.
“There are a handful of existing providers, but each one is limited to their own jurisdictional boundaries,” Hathcock said.
Such a fractured system, according to the BRADD RFP document, creates an environment that inhibits access to work, food and medical care and lowers the quality of life for many residents.
As a result, Hathcock said BRADD leadership decided to seek a consultant.
“The study will tell us the best way to go about developing a regional transit system,” she said. “Maybe it’s a connector service that operates in between the existing providers.”
It’s not the first time the subject of regional public transit has come up, Hathcock said.
“There has been some talk about this before,” she said, “but nothing ever took off.”
Bowling Green’s GO bg Transit, operated by Community Action of Southern Kentucky, looked into extending its service beyond Warren County in 2019 but hasn’t yet expanded.
“There are all sorts of reasons for doing it,” Carroll Duckworth, director of transportation services for CASK, said at that time. “We should’ve been doing it all along.”
GO bg Transit, which receives most of its funding from the Federal Transit Administration and the city of Bowling Green, has been the subject of a $125,000 study done by the Michael Baker International consulting firm in 2019 and a $75,000 study done by the same firm in 2021, along with a $55,000 study done in 2017 by the WSP USA consulting firm.
Since July 2020, the city has contracted for GO bg Transit management services with the multinational RAPT Dev firm that oversees transit services in various countries and also manages Western Kentucky University’s Topper Transit service. Community Action continues to provide operational services.
BRADD is accepting proposals through Nov. 30 from consultants wanting to do the regional transit feasibility study. Hathcock said more information can be found by emailing her at emily.hathcock@bradd.org or by going to the bradd.org website.
“We’re on a somewhat aggressive schedule,” Hathcock said. “We hope to get started with the study in January.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.