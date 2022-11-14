News_bgtransit031821-6.jpg
Possibly connecting public transit providers like Bowling Green’s GO bg Transit with other southcentral Kentucky communities to create an interconnected regional transit system is an idea soon to be explored by the Barren River Area Development District.

After hearing from southcentral Kentucky government leaders that regional public transit is among their priorities, the Barren River Area Development District is moving forward with a study aimed at determining the feasibility of a public transportation system that would provide inter-county mobility for people in the 10 counties served by the development district.

