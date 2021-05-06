Technology and a global pandemic are changing how the Barren River Area Development District is updating its regional economic development and hazard mitigation planning documents.
Emily Hathcock, BRADD’s associate director of planning and development, explained that federal agencies require that both documents be updated every five years.
“Both plans are on the same five-year timeline,” Hathcock said. “To do them to the best of our ability requires significant public outreach. So, instead of setting up two separate committees we decided to combine the two.”
Utilizing the teleconferencing technologies that have become so important during the coronavirus pandemic, BRADD has been coordinating meetings of stakeholders from the 10-county region to update the documents that are required by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Both documents are due to those agencies in the first quarter of 2022, and BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said both play roles beyond providing facts and statistics about local economies and infrastructure.
“It’s important to get the plans updated because it allows our communities to apply for federal assistance,” Sexton said.
Hathcock said BRADD is nearly halfway through the year-long process of putting the regional plans together. She has pulled together leaders from each of the 10 counties, with a goal of producing not only the regional documents but strategic plans for each individual county as well.
“We have steering committees in each county,” Hathcock said. “We’re taking previous plans and making sure the goals are still relevant and then coming up with action plans.
“COVID changed the way we look at this process. We’ve been doing virtual meetings and Google surveys. It has been different, but it’s kinda fun to watch.”
Like the process, the final documents arising out of it will be different from past plans.
Hathcock and Sexton said the final regional planning documents for economic development and hazard mitigation will be online interactive tools.
“It will be a better end product,” Hathcock said. “We found that printed documents can be outdated as soon as they’re printed.”
Sexton said the goal is to make the regional plans “living, breathing documents.”
“We’ll provide printed copies to our communities,” Sexton said. “But we don’t want it to sit on a shelf. We want to have an interactive document that helps us write for grant funding more competitively.
“I love the work that our agency does, but I want to make sure it has meaning and value.”
To help meet that goal, BRADD has come up with an interactive hazard mitigation portal (hazards.bradd.org) and an interactive comprehensive economic development planning (planning.bradd.org) website.
Both sites provide information about the process of updating the regional documents as well as opportunities for giving input.
“BRADD has encouraged each community to get involved in this process,” said Steve Thurmond of Franklin, the current chairman of the BRADD board of directors. “We’re taking a somewhat different path to serve the communities. I think it will lead to more information gathering and better planning.”
