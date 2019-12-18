Cold statistics bear out what is fast becoming a hot topic for baby boomers in particular and society in general.
The share of the U.S. population age 65 or over, now at about 16 percent, is projected to reach 22 percent by 2050. That’s a significant jump from the 1950 level of 8 percent, and it translates to a growing concern: How do caregivers best deal with aging family members, especially those afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia?
Hoping to help local caregivers answer that question, the Barren River Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living on Tuesday held a workshop called “Effective Communication Strategies” at the Barren River Area Development District. It was led by Toni Morgan, community outreach coordinator for the Louisville office of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Morgan pointed out that Alzheimer’s – the most prevalent type of the dementias that are marked by memory disorders, personality changes and impaired reasoning – can be broken down into early, middle and late stages, with each requiring its own communications techniques.
“You have to alter how you communicate with them,” Morgan said of interactions with those suffering from Alzheimer’s. “If they say the same thing over and over, just answer them over and over. We need to be in their reality.”
Morgan emphasized that communicating with people with Alzheimer’s is “more than talking and listening,” especially in the later stages of the disease.
“Your tone of voice and facial expressions are important,” Morgan said. “In the late stage, music is a good redirection tool. It’s a big connection for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s also important to communicate through touch or other non-verbal means.”
Although Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, Morgan said there are strategies that can help slow the memory loss and other symptoms.
“Diet and exercise are important,” she said. “You should eat fruits and vegetables and limit sodium intake, and you should avoid isolation. Stay socially engaged and maybe take up a hobby, anything to keep your brain sharp.”
Morgan pointed out that there are a handful of medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of Alzheimer’s. Aricept, in particular, can be used in all stages of the disease and has been shown to help with mental function.
“Drugs are helpful with the symptoms,” Morgan said. “There’s no drug that cures Alzheimer’s, but they can keep people in the early stage longer.”
Such strategies can help family members of those with Alzheimer’s, but BRADD Family Caregiver Coordinator Tamara Prather said those caregivers still face a struggle.
Trying to lessen that struggle, Prather said BRADD has created the Family Caregiver Support Group that meets at the BRADD offices on the third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m.
“These meetings give caregivers an outlet and lets them know they’re not alone,” Prather said. “We connect them to resources they can use. It’s beneficial to be with others dealing with the same issues. It’s like a family.”
– More information about Alzheimer’s Disease may be found at the alz.org website.
