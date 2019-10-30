Amanda Shemwell met her abuser seven years ago. They met online and connected over shared high school experiences.
He called her beautiful, instead of sexy, and they moved in together after two years of dating. It was going well.
Then he came home reeking of alcohol one night and beat the dog until his tiny ears bled.
He got back on drugs, and the abuse worsened.
“It went from pushing, screaming, name calling, to holding me down on the bed or body-slamming me on the floor, or punching me in the face, kicking me in my stomach,” Shemwell, of Alvaton, said Tuesday during a candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence at First Christian Church in Bowling Green.
For decades, Barren River Area Safe Space has held vigils to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and mourn those lost to domestic homicide.
“There’s nothing more impactful than listening to a survivor's story,” said BRASS Executive Director Tori Henninger, who added that the speakers' accounts are often raw and emotional.
Shemwell thought she could fix her abuser, but it wasn’t happening.
When dropping him off at work one day, she told him she was leaving. He grabbed her keys and stabbed her with them while his co-workers watched, she said.
Law enforcement got involved several times, and she eventually lost her home and kids after a neighbor witnessed the domestic violence.
She was held hostage in her own home, and consequently lost her job. She had three miscarriages from the beatings, which left thick scars on her body.
“You don’t feel like a human,” she said. “You won’t even recognize yourself anymore.”
She tried to escape again, and again. “Everywhere I want, he followed. You cannot get away from someone who is obsessed,” Shemwell said.
The last night she spent with him, he tried to throw her out of the car on an interstate while driving 120 mph, she said.
For individuals experiencing domestic violence, leaving the situation isn’t as simple as just walking out the door.
“When a victims of domestic decided to leave, they are seven times more likely to become a victim of homicide,” Henninger said.
But ultimately Shemwell did escape, obtained a domestic violence order and sought aid from BRASS. And now she’s striving to reclaim her life.
Shemwell has secured three jobs to keep herself busy. She took ownership of her actions and her story to inspire other people experiencing domestic violence to seek help. And she’s now fighting to regain custody of her children.
During her four-month stay with BRASS, Shemwell befriended people healing from abuse and decided that she could be a part of that healing simply by talking openly about her experiences – and speaking to the idea of redemption.
“It’s definitely become a life mission to help others,” Shemwell said. “Anyone can get to redemption.”
BRASS houses a 30-bed shelter to support people escaping situations of domestic violence. The nonprofit sheltered 434 individuals this past year and accepted thousands of crisis calls on its two 24-hour crisis lines.
The nonprofit offers programs for economic empowerment, financial literacy, self-esteem enhancement, housing assistance, parent and children services and counseling services.
Individuals that utilize BRASS’ services are less likely to find themselves in an abusive relationship later in life, according to Henninger.
Ideally, BRASS needs a larger facility to increase its shelter capacity. The agency relies on two dozen local, state and federal funding sources and donations of money, quality clothing and food to support the victims.
Today, the biggest misconception about domestic violence remains the perception of victims. Domestic violence affects all genders, races, sexual orientations and socioeconomic statuses.
“It can happen to everyone,” Henninger said.
And each year, more people fall victim to domestic violence or die at the hands of abusers.
But this picture doesn’t have to remain a reality, according to Henninger.
“Our community gets stronger everyday,” Henninger said. “We talk about domestic violence every day. We have the difficult conversations that nobody wants to have.”
