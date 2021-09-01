You don’t have to explain to Sharon Brawner the passion that Corvette enthusiasts have for America’s sports car.
Now, as the new president and CEO of Bowling Green’s National Corvette Museum, Brawner is squarely in the driver’s seat of an organization that caters to those enthusiasts.
“When I came home and talked to my husband about this job, he said it was a job made for me,” said Brawner, a Hodgenville native who was scheduled to be introduced as the museum’s CEO Wednesday. “Cars were a very important part of my life growing up.”
Brawner was raised around sports cars, even watching her late father, Jim Hornback, convert a 1969 Corvette Stingray into a race car. Today, she drives a 2019 Corvette and owns a couple of 1950s-era Chevrolets that her father restored.
That immersion in car culture, combined with a background in the tourism industry that includes nearly two decades on the staff of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, would seem to make Brawner a good fit to lead the museum located within drag racing distance of the General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant.
“Sharon possesses the qualities and traits that are needed to move the mission and vision of the museum into the future,” said Glenn Johnson, chairman of the NCM board of directors. “She’s really a car person, and her experience at the Country Music Hall of Fame aligns with the skills we need at the museum.”
Brawner will fill a position that opened when Sean Preston left in January after less than two years in the role.
Longtime NCM board member Jack Matukas has been serving as the museum’s interim CEO.
Corvette Assembly Plant Director Kai Spande served as chairman of the search committee charged with filling the CEO position that was held by Wendell Strode for 23 years before Preston’s brief tenure.
Like Johnson, Spande believes the NCM has a winner in Brawner.
“We teamed with a firm specializing in not-for-profit organizations to conduct a thorough, nationwide search to find the best possible candidates,” Spande said in a news release. “There were many, but Brawner was the clear choice.
“Not only does Sharon have extensive experience leading one of the most successful museums in the world, but she’s also a true car buff who was born and raised in Kentucky.”
Brawner stepped down in February from her role as senior vice president for sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame, which has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and was closed to the public for several months.
She joined the Nashville museum’s staff in 2001 as director of new business development and was with the organization during a time of growth before the pandemic put the brakes on tourism.
Gross revenues at the museum, which was expanded in 2014, grew from $29.6 million in 2014 to $42.1 million in 2019.
Brawner’s background includes stints as vice president of sales, marketing and communications for the Nashville Sounds baseball team and as vice president of administration for the Nashville Kats Arena League football team.
The growth she was a part of at the Country Music Hall of Fame is something Brawner would like to emulate at the NCM.
She pointed out that the museum is already in the midst of a capital campaign to help pay for a planned $12 million, 30,000-square-foot expansion. The museum has room for more growth after the 2019 purchase of more than 200 acres of land alongside the NCM Motorsports Park.
“Several million dollars have already been raised (in the capital campaign),” Brawner said. “The expansion is very important as the museum’s collection continues to grow.”
Growing the collection of classic cars and memorabilia will translate into more visitors, Brawner said.
“I fully believe the museum can grow exponentially,” Brawner said. “There is more room to grow attendance.”
Brawner also wants to pursue accreditation for the NCM through the American Alliance of Museums.
“Accreditation might not mean a lot to the general public, but it means more to those who would want to give to our collection,” Brawner said. “That will help us tell our story better.”
The new CEO would also like to expand the NCM’s social media and internet presence as a way of reaching more people.
“I want to grow our online presence,” she said. “That will allow us to bring along fans from throughout the world.”
