Words of welcome from places like Mexico, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Panama and Nigeria rang out across the plot of land adjacent to the International Center of Kentucky Monday afternoon.
Staff, project members and local authorities gathered in the spring sun to celebrate the groundbreaking on the organization’s future Vocational Training, Education and Acculturation Center for New Americans.
“We have been planning programs to add onto what we already have at the International Center, but we were limited by space,” said Albert Mbanfu, CEO of the International Center of Kentucky. “... This space will give us the opportunity to partner with many other organizations in the community.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said the groundbreaking marked a day of transformation.
“We’re excited about the vocational training (refugees and immigrants) will have, the life training they’ll have and most importantly they’ll become proud Warren Countians like the rest of us,” he said.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President Ron Bunch said Bowling Green has always been a welcoming place, but since the establishment of the International Center in the early 80s, “I think we’ve grown richer and more diverse.”
“It’s awesome to see so many languages spoken in our schools, over 100 languages (are) spoken in our schools,” Bunch said. “A place that was already welcoming is even that much more welcoming today.”
The new training building will allow the International Center to work with local companies to help refugees and immigrants quickly adjust to the workforce in Bowling Green.
“We’ll be working in partnership with many of these companies to make sure that whatever training we’re providing to the immigrants and refugees that come into the community are specifically tailored toward the needs of those companies,” Mbanfu said.
He said the international Center does not have any established training curriculum, “but we’ll be working with various employers to establish the curriculum that will meet exactly their needs.”
Mbanfu said another goal for the training center is to implement a computer training program “where we can teach refugees and immigrants how to job search and how to use the computer, just give them some basic computer skills.”
A major donor to the project was Catherine Ward, granddaughter of Irish immigrants. She said she loved watching the International Center grow through the years.
“I was always so proud of Bowling Green, to see how it welcomed and accepted immigrants from across the world, not just from Europe,” Ward said.
Mbanfu said Ward is “a blessing to the international Center.”
“In fact, she reached out to us, we didn’t reach out to her,” he said. “... She understands what it means to be an immigrant … coming from a place where you’ve lost everything, seeking refuge.”
Mbanfu said many people think they have to fly to other countries, such as Russia, Kenya or Myanmar, to “understand how the cultures are.”
“But with the International Center, we are bringing the world closer to everybody who is here in the United States and southcentral Kentucky,” Mbanfu said. “That is our goal here at the International Center. To bring the world closer to everybody.”
Mbanfu said the hope is to cut the ribbon on the new training building in six months. The structure will be located next to the International Center at 806 Kenton St.