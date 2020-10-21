The Kentucky Cancer Program will host a drive-through event for breast cancer survivors at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Knicely Conference Center parking lot.
KCP Cancer Control Specialist Elizabeth Westrbook said the idea of a drive-through event was a way to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have typically done a lot of events every year, but that’s not been the case in 2020,” Westbrook said. “We thought this idea was a safe way to still honor breast cancer survivors and celebrate survivorship in a safe and fun way.
“We also want to raise awareness that it is very important for women to get mammograms and have routine screenings,” she said. “We are in a better position now to say it is safe to do these things.”
Two contests will be featured. One will be “best decorated car,” and the other will be “best decorated mask.”
Participants' cars will be decorated on site as they will be given designated areas to get their vehicles ready in 30 minutes. A procession of the decorated cars will follow.
Vehicles will stop in front of the judges for 30 seconds for inspection.
Masks will also be judged, and they can be decorated before the event starts. First, second and third place for both contests will be awarded prizes.
There will also be musical entertainment at the event while judges confer on their decisions. Winners will be announced, and prizes will be given out at 4:30 p.m.
Social distancing will be required. All vehicles will be appropriately spaced. With the exception of decorating cars, all participants must remain in their cars and remain socially distanced from all others
Participants are encouraged to pre-register in order for event organizers to have a better idea of how many people will be present.
To register for this event, call the KCP at 270-745-2033 or email sandy.hardin@louisville.edu.
All registered participants will receive a free “swag bag” that will have an assortment of items like thermal cups, hand sanitizer, lunch kits and masks.
