Food service operations at Briarwood Elementary School will be moved to neighboring schools after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton announced Wednesday.
“We have been notified that an employee at Briarwood has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Barren River District Health Department and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that anyone who has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of (COVID-19) self-isolate for a 14 day period, which the individual has agreed to do,” Clayton wrote in a message to WCPS families that was shared on social media Wednesday.
“Individuals who may have had primary contact with this individual are recommended to quarantine for 14 days which all individuals have agreed to do as well. Local health officials have advised WCPS that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at low risk and there is no recommendation to quarantine,” Clayton wrote.
Briarwood students may continue to pick up meals at Natcher, Lost River and Jennings Creek elementary schools and Warren Central High School.
“From the very beginning, we have anticipated this exact scenario and we will continue to go above and beyond to ensure safe protocols. All of our employees are wearing masks and gloves during the preparation and delivery of meals,” Clayton wrote.
“We are extremely proud of our employees who continue to demonstrate commitment and dedication while serving our families during this extended school closure. As we navigate these challenging times, I encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing, proper hygiene, and staying at home unless absolutely necessary. This is the best way we can protect our families and community."
