Briarwood Elementary School has picked William Scott Jones as its principal, filling a vacancy created by previous Principal Lori Morris’ retirement.
Briarwood’s school-based decision-making council, made up of parent and teacher representatives, revealed its principal pick during a ceremony Thursday in the school’s gymnasium. As he stepped through the doors of the gym, several students and parents in attendance burst into cheers.
Jones, who most recently served as Briarwood’s assistant principal, said he was drawn to the principal position because of the school’s family atmosphere.
“Briarwood will be celebrating our 20th birthday this year. We’ll keep that theme going all through the school year,” Jones said. “It’s the family atmosphere that just makes Briarwood so incredible.”
Jones has been assistant principal at Briarwood since May 2019, according to a Warren County Public Schools news release. Prior to that, he had a similar role at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
Before working in the Warren County district, he was an elementary teacher, a middle school assistant principal and middle school principal in the Glasgow Independent School District, with more than 16 years in administrative roles, the release said.
Jones completed his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1996, master’s in education in 2001 and Rank I and principal certification (Level I and II) in 2003, the release said.
“Mr. Scott Jones’ past experience leading a highly effective middle school will be a tremendous asset as he transitions into the lead principal role at Briarwood Elementary. Over the past four years, Mr. Jones has earned the respect of his colleagues through his passion and enthusiasm for students and their success. He recognizes the importance of establishing positive relationships in order to develop a positive culture for teaching and learning which is a hallmark of his leadership approach,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said in the release.
“Based upon his proven leadership experience and the survey feedback from Briarwood students, staff and parents, I am confident that Mr. Jones will build upon the strong tradition of excellence associated with Briarwood Elementary,” Clayton said.
Megan Bailey, a parent on the school’s council who helped hire Jones, said Briarwood needs steady leadership now more than ever, given the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mr. Jones has been here as the assistant principal, and with the previous year that the students have already had, they needed somebody familiar,” Bailey said.
Jones already understands the school’s culture and can easily transition into the new job, she said.
Laura Beth McKew, another parent on the school’s council, agreed.
“He definitely provides leadership continuity, which is something we were looking for,” McKew said. “He just continually hit the marks of what our parents said that they wanted – as well as our staff – and the data was just overwhelming in his favor.”
For his part, Jones said he felt “extremely blessed and honored to be named” to the principal position.
He will assume his new responsibilities Aug. 1.
