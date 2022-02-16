As it was ripping roofs off homes and smashing windows and walls, December's powerful tornado system uncovered something else in Bowling Green's well-established Briarwood neighborhood: a quirk in the zoning that could lead to some changes in the area's housing mix, changes that residents are making clear they don't want.
"We discovered that portions of the Briarwood neighborhood are zoned multi-family," said Ben Peterson, executive director of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County. "There's an opportunity for someone to tear down a single-family residence and build a multi-family structure."
Peterson was speaking Tuesday at a public meeting for Briarwood residents held at Crossland Community Church, a meeting where the 40 or so residents who showed up sent Peterson and city of Bowling Green officials a clear message: no multi-family.
Although the Bowling Green City Commission passed an ordinance two weeks ago aimed at preventing the building of multi-family units in neighborhoods hit hard by the tornadoes, those who showed up Tuesday made it clear that they want to head off even the slight chance of seeing duplexes going up on their single-family streets.
"Briarwood is a special neighborhood, and I hope it stays that way," said one resident who asked not to be identified.
Others, like meeting organizer Mary Vitale, said they were glad the city commission passed the moratorium, even if the threat of multi-family encroachment is small.
Peterson said he was aware of only one inquiry into building a multi-family structure in the Briarwood neighborhood, but he said he and city officials wanted to address residents' concerns and provide information.
"I'd rather have a false alarm than have an intrusion on the neighborhood," Peterson said.
Tuesday's meeting, like one held earlier for residents along Nutwood and Magnolia streets, was prompted by zoning put in place several years ago that could present problems as the tornado-damaged neighborhoods build back.
Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood and Community Services for the city of Bowling Green, said 13 houses in the Briarwood area have been identified as "severely destroyed" and another 17 have been identified as "moderately destroyed."
With some parts of the neighborhood allowing multi-family, residents concerned about how properties would be rebuilt organized Tuesday's meeting to hear about options for preventing damage to their neighborhood on top of the destruction brought by the tornado.
Planning commission staffer Rachel Hurt explained that zoning ordinances put in place more than two decades ago were strictly residential and didn't differentiate between single-family and multi-family.
As a result, she said, some parts of the Briarwood neighborhood could allow duplexes while others could allow up to eight-unit buildings.
Although only a fraction of the 405 addresses identified by the planning commission showed up Tuesday, all those attending raised their hands when Peterson asked who would support a rezoning that takes the entire neighborhood to single-family.
"I think it's clear what you want us to do," Peterson said. "We'll come up with a zone change and come back to you."
Some of the residents also expressed a desire to ensure that the single-family houses built back will conform to the neighborhood's existing homes.
Peterson said that could be accomplished through development plan conditions or creation of an overlay district.
"The rezoning part is fairly simple," Peterson said. "If you bring in other things, it complicates it a little. It's worth the extra time it takes to get it right."
The moratorium on building multi-family units is good for six months, but City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown said it could be extended.
"We put the moratorium in place so you could sleep soundly and feel protected," Beasley Brown told the Briarwood residents at Tuesday's meeting. "You have the time to craft what you want for your neighborhood."
While working on rezoning and other restrictions for the Magnolia/Nutwood area and the Briarwood neighborhood, Peterson is also in touch with residents of another hard-hit neighborhood, Whispering Hills near Russellville Road.
"That will be the next neighborhood meeting," he said, although a date and venue haven't been set.