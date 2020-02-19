They’re monsters, but not the kind that hide under beds or in closets.
On Tuesday, students at Bristow Elementary School got tips from the “Energy Monsters,” cartoon characters who teach easy ways to save energy – and their parents’ money – while at home.
“Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees will help you stay warm and save energy,” Grant England, an instructional design consultant for the Tennessee Valley Authority, told one group of students.
England, a former elementary school teacher, helped develop a kid-friendly, energy-saver activity book for the TVA featuring the characters. It eventually grew into “The Children’s Energy Workshop: The Energy Monsters,” which is regularly offered to schools.
England’s visit was made possible with support from the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp.
“We just think it’s important for kids to understand where their electricity comes from,” said Kim Phelps, WRECC’s senior director of communications and public relations.
Phelps said the cooperative focuses on community service, and not just offering electricity. The co-op wants to partner with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to offer similar workshops, she said.
“It’s a fun way to learn,” she said. “We really appreciate TVA for putting this together and partnering with us.”
During his presentations to students, England offered common-sense tips, reminding students to turn off the lights after leaving a room and refrain from running hot water while they brush their teeth.
One piece of advice he offered – turning a thermostat back by seven or 10 degrees from its normal setting for eight hours a day – can save as much 10 percent a year on heating and cooling costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Each student was given goodie bags filled with activity books, card games and stickers.
“Energy is something we take for granted,” England said in an interview after his presentation.
The workshops are intended to be empowering for kids and help them “find ways that they can save energy and help their family,” he said.
Bristow Elementary School Principal Chris Stunson called the workshops “very valuable” for his school’s students. Warren County Public Schools makes energy efficiency a priority and it’s a value it wants to pass on to its students, he said.
He appreciated support from TVA and WRECC in that effort. “It’s great to see a great community partnership” like this, he said.
