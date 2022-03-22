For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, the sights and sounds of Broadway are set to once again echo throughout the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
The return of Broadway shows was formally announced during a news conference Tuesday at SKyPAC, where Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed introduced the Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series lineup.
Kicking off the new slate of shows will be “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Oct. 28, followed by “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on Dec. 9. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will end the series June 24, 2023.
“I’m really excited about today’s announcement, which can really be summed up with three words: Broadway is back!” Reed said. “We wanted to introduce a season with at least three productions just as soon as possible, but the pandemic and institutional restructuring temporarily delayed those plans.”
Reed said the addition of sponsor Robert Ramsey was a “game-changer” and gave Arts of Southern Kentucky the necessary boost to host the series.
“The pandemic has caused us to be more conservative, and we didn’t want to jump in until we were sure we could present Broadway in a fiscally responsible matter,” Reed said. “With Mr. Ramsey’s gift, we are able to do that.”
Robert Ramsey said he had been searching for a way to honor his late wife, Willanna Ramsey, who passed away in June.
Citing their love of Broadway shows, he said helping bring the first Broadway series to Bowling Green in more than two years would be a perfect way to celebrate his wife.
“I talked with Jeff and we came up with the idea of the Willanna K. Ramsey Broadway Series in her name,” Robert Ramsey said. “She never looked for publicity, and if she were here she probably wouldn’t want me doing this, but she was so great. We were married for 63 years and we never were apart.
“SKyPAC is a great addition to our community,” he said. “We wanted for people in Bowling Green and in the area to not have to go to Nashville or Louisville to see a Broadway show. We wanted to get Broadway back in Bowling Green. I just hope the community will enjoy the shows as much as Willanna and I did.”
The three shows are intended to appeal to a variety of demographics.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is described as a “sassy” adaption of the hit romantic comedy film, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” aims to entertain families in time for the holiday season and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will feature hit songs from the Academy Award-winning animated film.
Reed said season ticket packages are available for the series. Packages feature guaranteed seats to all three productions plus a free bonus show.
Previous season ticket holders can retain their seats and will receive renewal information soon. Those individuals will have the first opportunity to renew their subscriptions and keep their previous seats.
“Once we seat those who were subscribers, then we will begin filling the new orders,” Reed said. “Finally, at some point in the future to be determined, we will be selling single tickets to these shows.”
Further ticket details are available at theskypac.com, and packages may be purchased by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880 or by doing so in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
