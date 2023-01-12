Broadway star Craig Schulman will join the cast of Ramsey Theatre Company’s inaugural production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Schulman, the only performer to appear in lead roles in “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Les Miserables” on Broadway, will portray Belle’s father, Maurice.
He was chosen to represent the U.S. at the Les Miserables 10th anniversary concert at Royal Albert Hall in October 1995, which is frequently broadcast on PBS, and has also had roles in “Evita,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Secret Garden.”
SKyPAC’s Education Director Elise Charny, who is also the show’s director, said she is looking forward to having Schulman join the cast, which will also feature, local, regional and national actors.
“He is not only a phenomenal actor, but also a super sweet human, so I am very excited to get to work with him,” she said.
Schulman, who lives in New York, will come in for the tail end of the rehearsal process.
His interest in mentoring the younger performers is what Charny said has led Schulman to show interest in joining the Ramsey Theatre Company.
“He is interested in joining as one of the resident players, so, hopefully, moving forward, we will have him in some capacity in our future shows,” she said.
The Ramsey Theatre Company, SKyPAC’s semi-professional, non-union theatre company, was created in the spring of 2022.
“Development-wise, it took us about a year or two to figure out,” she said. “Moving forward, the company will be home of SKyPAC’s broadway series and will feature three shows a year.”
The theater’s first production of “Beauty and the Beast” is the last of this season’s broadway series, and Charny said “hopefully we will be ending with a bang.”
She said that tickets for “Beauty and the Beast,” which may be purchased at theskypac.com, are selling out fast.
“This is the chance for people to see what we are all about,” Charny said. “This is their opportunity to jump in at the ground up.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at SKyPAC’s Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall.
For more information about The Ramsey Theatre Company and about auditions for “Beauty and the Beast,” visit the group’s Facebook page.