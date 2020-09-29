Gary Broady may have expected to make a few career transitions when he came to Franklin Bank & Trust Co. in 1982 as a young banker.
This week, he’ll make his first.
After 38 years with Franklin Bank & Trust, the past 22 as chief executive officer, Broady will retire Wednesday. Alex Downing, the bank’s president since 2014, will add the CEO role Thursday.
“When I came to Franklin, I probably thought I would make some moves over the years,” Broady said last week. “But it came to be like family. I felt very comfortable there, and they felt comfortable with me.”
Not that Broady’s tenure at the bank has been static.
In addition to making the transition first to president in 1994 and then to CEO four years later, Broady has overseen some big-time growth at the small-town bank.
When he started his career at the bank, Broady said Franklin Bank & Trust had three locations in Franklin, 20 employees and $30 million in assets. Today, it has $600 million in assets, three locations in Bowling Green to go with two in Franklin, and about 100 employees.
“We’re 20 times the size we were 38 years ago,” Broady said. “Our employment hasn’t grown that much because technology has made us much more efficient.”
Although he admits Franklin Bank & Trust “holds a place in my heart,” Broady is comfortable handing the reins to Downing, who came to the bank seven years ago as chief operating officer after 17 years at Western Kentucky University’s College Heights Foundation.
“I feel so comfortable knowing that Alex is going to be in this role now,” Broady said. “He’ll do a tremendous job.”
Downing called Broady a “mentor and role model” who he has learned from over the past seven years.
“He lives every day the mission of a community bank,” Downing said. “I have big shoes to fill.”
Franklin Bank & Trust Board Chairman John Bowen is comfortable with the transition as well.
“While reluctant to lose the leadership of Broady, the board is equally excited about the promotion of Alex Downing,” Bowen said in a news release. “His strong financial background, his familiarity with our community and the opportunity to serve under the leadership of Broady has positioned him to lead Franklin Bank & Trust to future growth.”
Not that Broady will be completely out of the picture after this week. He will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors and play an advisory role.
Broady will also share his knowledge and experience with other financial institutions around the state. He is moving into the part-time role of executive director of the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association, which provides training and career development for community banks throughout the state.
“I hope to stay active,” Broady said, “just not as active as I have been.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
