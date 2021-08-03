Justin Brooks, a battalion chief with the Bowling Green Fire Department, was appointed the department's new chief Tuesday by the Bowling Green City Commission.
A Warren County native, Brooks joined the BGFD in 2006, beginning as a firefighter and EMT.
From there, Brooks moved up in the ranks, being promoted to engineer in 2011, captain in 2015 and battalion chief in 2019.
Brooks succeeds previous Chief Jason Colson, who retired May 1 after a 26-year career with the city.
At a special session of the city commission at Kummer Little Recreation Center, Colson was greeted with an enthusiastic ovation from his BGFD colleagues after being pinned with the chief's badge by interim BGFD Chief Jim Morrow.
"Today is what happens when you surround yourself with a great team," Morrow said. "We each have an opportunity daily to influence those around us to be better, to be more than what you find."
Brooks expressed gratitude for Colson's leadership, which entailed expanding services and opening a new station on Lovers Lane among other accomplishments.
He also challenged his colleagues to carry a love for the profession, be loyal to one another and influence others to be better wherever they may find themselves.
"We look forward to fulfilling the oath we took and showing up when you need us," Brooks said.
After Colson announced his retirement in April, the city began its selection process to find his successor.
City Human Resources Director Erin Hulsey said 42 candidates applied for the position, both from within the department and externally, with some candidates coming from California, Texas, Minnesota and Florida.
A total of 12 candidates were selected for interviews in front of a panel consisting of Hulsey, Morrow and City Manager Jeff Meisel. Candidates underwent background checks were asked about the future of the department, financial responsibility and leadership.
Brooks, BGFD Battalion Chief Doug Morris and four external candidates were selected for follow-up interviews and a process that included a polygraph exam, a tour of the fire administration building and Station 7 on Lovers Lane with BGFD Deputy Chief Rob Gilliam and an informal lunch with four BGFD captains representing each shift.
The panel, now including Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney and the BGPD detective who conducted the background checks, unanimously recommended Brooks for the job.
Hulsey said the two internal candidates for chief had the qualifications and educational attainment necessary to lead while also having already earned the respect of their colleagues.
"Brooks has a passion and devotion for the fire service and protecting the lives and properties of the residents of Bowling Green," Hulsey said. "He promotes a culture in the fire department of family and being there for each other ... when he leads, people follow."
Brooks graduated from Warren East High School before earning an associate's degree in fire science from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University.
He is pursuing an additional bachelor's degree in fire science through Columbia Southern University.
Brooks is a youth minister and previous deacon with Oakland Baptist Church and is a volunteer softball and basketball coach with Bowling Green and Warren County Parks and Recreation. He is married with four daughters.
"We exist to serve and there's no greater profession than to help serve somebody else," Brooks said after the ceremony. "It's a selfless job and one we get a lot of fulfillment out of in showing up, putting on the uniform, going out and answering the call."