Though Cole Scott ended up outgrowing him, Cory Scott maintained an outsized influence on his younger brother throughout his life.
"He was maybe 5'7" on a good day, but he just lived his life bigger than his height, he had a huge personality," Cole Scott said Wednesday, shortly after the funeral for his 27-year-old brother, who died in the weekend storm system that saw three tornadoes touch down in Warren County. "He was a leader and he was the most selfless guy that I know. He would drop what he was doing to help someone."
The brothers looked out for one another as kids, growing up impoverished with a single mother. They enjoyed a friendly sibling rivalry through video games and basketball, rode dirt bikes and four-wheelers together and harbored dreams of going into business together.
"I was always trying to be just like him and trying to copy him," Cole Scott said.
In the days leading up to the tragedy, the brothers kept in touch with one another the Thursday before the storm, trading jokes about the NFL game they were watching that night and how it affected their fantasy football teams.
On Friday, Cole Scott grabbed lunch with Cory, who gave him a bracelet as a present for Cole's upcoming graduation from Western Kentucky University, where he was set to receive a degree in marketing.
Cole's girlfriend got him a tie as a present, which he said Cory ended up wearing at his funeral.
Cole said Cory Scott's personality endeared him to many, enabling him to form a large circle of friends while growing up in Rockfield and graduating from South Warren High School.
"He had such a young soul and young spirit and that made him a really mellow person and very down-to-earth," Cole Scott said. "He was always responsible and always protected me and always kept me safe."
While Cole was preparing for WKU's commencement, Cory Scott was mapping out his own future.
The two brothers worked together at Poston Electronics – the company paid tribute to Cory on its Facebook page the day after his death – and then Cory saw opportunities for advancement elsewhere, becoming a contractor for Rockfield company Bluegrass Craftsmen, where he developed a close bond with the owners.
Cole said his brother was excited about a job opportunity with Lowe's to work in its corporate division, and in preparation he had made an appointment for Thursday to cut off his hair, which had been sitting just off his shoulders.
"He was serious about getting this corporate job at Lowe's," Cole Scott said.
As the deadly weather system made its way into the region, Cole Scott was at his girlfriend's apartment at WKU and they were talking about his upcoming graduation. That's when he got a phone call from his best friend, who said the tornado had hit Cory's house on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield and Cory could not be found.
Cole eventually learned that the tornado had destroyed his brother's house, and he was searching the area for Cory when he got a phone call letting him know that his brother's body had been found. Cory might have been the first fatality to result from the storm in Warren County.
"People that Cory knew loved him, he just had a special connection and relationship with everybody," said Cole, adding that his brother's smile and his laugh stand out among his many memories. "We have all lost a family member that can't be replaced, but we gained so much new family and love in the last couple of days."
While Cory had his sights set on a job with Lowe's, Cole said he and his brother had professional ambitions to work together.
"I'm a real estate agent and, long term, we really wanted to build and sell houses together," Cole Scott said. "That was our long-term goal together, to build a legacy."